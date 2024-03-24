Cedar Hill Man Wanted As Suspect In Early Morning Shooting In Ennis

Facebook

Ennis, TX (March 24, 2024, 6:30 AM): One man is deceased, and another is still at large after a shooting that started after an altercation between the suspect and the victim.

The victim is a 55-year-old male from Rice, TX. The suspect is identified as Bryant Carnell Whitehead, 49-year-old B/M, from Cedar Hill, TX.

The Ennis Police Department was called to the scene at 2:04 AM this morning. Witnesses say that Whitehead and the victim were in an argument outside a residence at 1212 Grace Circle when Whitehead pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

Witnesses said Whitehead left the scene before police arrived in a black 2013 Chrysler 200 with license plate TX LFJ7569.

Officers found the victim to be unresponsive upon arrival. Ennis Fire and Medical personnel arrived, checked the victim for vitals, and determined that there was nothing medically to be done. Justice of the Peace Jackie Miller arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

The Ennis Police Department is actively investigating this homicide. If you have any knowledge of this case or have any door cam video footage, please contact the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.

Whitehead has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Whitehead or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Bates of the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462 ext. 2258.

We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the victim’s family and friends.

If you are a victim or know someone who is a victim of domestic abuse, there is help at the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233.