Cedar Hill Lions Host Pancake Breakfast Feb. 24

The Cedar Hill Lions Club invites members of the community to join them at their annual pancake breakfast Sat., Feb. 24 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. It will be held at Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road in Cedar Hill. The annual pancake breakfaster is a fundraiser that supports the Lions Club Charities, and provides funds for college scholarships for local high school graduating seniors and other worthy causes.

Funds are also used to provide eye glasses and exams for students; Cedar Hill Shares (Food Pantry); Bridges; and Cedar Hill Action Team (CHAT). Cedar Hill Education Foundation; Tri-City Animal Shelter, Cedar Hill Museum of History; and several Lions District projects are also included.

The pancake breakfast is named in memory of the late Sheri Borth, the first female president of the club. Sheri established the pancake breakfast in 2003, and encouraged more women to join the Cedar Hill Lions Club.

Pancake Breakfast Tickets

Tickets to the pancake breakfast are $10 a person, and are available for purchase at the door. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, beverages, and door prizes.

Fundraisers for Cedar Hill Lions Club also include the Wild Safari Golf Tournament, chaired by Lion Craig Root. The annual tournament will be held at Golf Club of Dallas on Friday morning, May 31. The club also holds an annual fish fry for the community during Country Day on the Hill in October. They also sponsor the C. W. Jackson Cedar Hill High School Basketball Tournament. The Tournament was named after the late Lion C W. Jackson, who chaired this project for several years.

The Cedar Hill Lions Club President is Chad McCurdy, and the Lions Club Charities Board President is Jerry White. Guests are welcome to attend the Cedar Hill Lions Club noon lunch program held every second and fourth Tuesday at Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road in Cedar Hill.