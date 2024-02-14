Cedar Hill ISD School Board Calls May Election For Two Propositions

Facebook

A special bond issue will be offered to voters to decide on more improvements in the district.If approved, the district will make improvements at every campus, build a new transportation facility and expand academic pathways for future scholars.

On February 12, the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees voted to include a Bond Election on the May 4 ballot. Registered voters residing within Cedar Hill ISD boundaries will be asked to consider a $282.4 million proposal that will provide funding for capital improvements at every school, a new transportation facility and buses, and renovations to strengthen Cedar Hill ISD’s Academic Pathways in Fine Arts, Biomedical Science, and STEM.

The proposal includes two propositions. Proposition A includes the major capital improvements, transportation, and infrastructure to upgrade technology and improve safety and security. Proposition B includes technology devices like laptops and tablets used by teachers and children as well as movable, interactive learning panels. Items in Proposition B have a shorter life cycle and will be financed on shorter terms.

After the May 2023 bond proposal failed by 61 votes, the district gathered in-depth feedback from parents, community members, and staff; and then asked the Longhorn Futures Committee (LFC) to review the findings and develop a new proposal. The committee had two aims: prioritize projects that impact all children and invest in high-demand programs at all grade levels. Their recommendation included major capital improvements that will enhance the learning environments at all campuses and renovations that will expand access to fine arts, biomedical science, and STEM as well as to in-demand career education in culinary arts, welding, and graphic design.

“We are grateful for the hard work and due diligence of the Longhorn Futures Committee (LFC),” CHISD Board President Gayle Sims said. “This group did a deep dive into the district’s most pressing needs. They made the difficult, yet necessary decision not to include items that were not necessary. Their attention to detail and ability to prioritize was second to none.”

In consultation with CHISD financial experts and with support from the Longhorn Futures Committee, the board has laid out a plan to repay $282.4 million in bonds with a half-penny increase to the debt service tax rate. The half-penny increase will generate an additional $5 million to repay bonds over time and will cost the average homeowner in CHISD an additional $10 a year in property taxes.

Cedar Hill ISD residents will vote on the propositions during Early Voting, April 22-30, and on Election Day, Saturday, May 4.

PROPOSED CEDAR HILL ISD BOND PROJECTS

• District-Wide Improvements

• Capital Improvements at 12 CHISD sites

• Upgrade Safety & Security

• Build a New Transportation Facility

• Purchase New Buses

• Purchase Furniture & Equipment

• Upgrade Technology Infrastructure

• Purchase New Technology Devices

• Renovate Cedar Hill High School Cafeteria Dining Area

• Renovate Cedar Hill High School Life Skills Classrooms

• Renovate Cedar Hill High School Culinary Arts Classrooms

• Renovate and Expand Cedar Hill High School Welding Shop

• Renovate and Expand Cedar Hill High School Graphics Design/AV Lab

• Fine Arts Pathway

• Renovate High Pointe Elementary School for Fine Arts Program

• Renovate Bessie Coleman Middle School for Fine Arts Program

• Replace Seats in Hawkins Hall

• Replace Curtains and Seats in the Performing Arts Center

• Biomedical Pathway

• Renovate Plummer ES for Biomedical Science Lab

• Renovate Permenter MS for Biomedical Science Lab

• STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Pathway & STEM Center

• Renovate Waterford Oaks for STEM Pathway

• Renovate Collegiate HS/STEM Center for CTE & STEM Programs

• Renovate Collegiate HS/STEM Center for Health Science Program

• Add a Stage at HS/STEM Cente for Performances, Classes and Presentations