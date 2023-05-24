Cameron Newfarmer Named 2023 Young Professional of Year

Facebook

Cameron Newfarmer, a Project Manager at Texas Trust Credit Union, was named the Cornerstone League 2023 Young Professional of the Year.

He is highly involved in a multitude of credit union industry programs, including serving as a Young Professional Advisor to help strengthen development and networking opportunities for younger credit union employees. He is also an avid mentor and teacher, earning the designation of Credit Union Development Educator, and has been tapped by Cornerstone League to present and share at various workshops and its annual Leadership Academy.

“As a young professional, Cameron stands out and is someone I have always been able to rely on regardless of the project size and scope,” said Jose Pruneda, Vice President of Project Management at Texas Trust Credit Union. “He’s been a member of my team for four years and is motivated and driven to learn and share and have a positive impact in the credit union movement.”

As a project manager at Texas Trust, Newfarmer plays an influential role in shaping the vision and mission of its Community Unity Team, overseeing employee-led community outreach activities. His work as Chair of the Community Unity team paved the way for him to be named to the board of the Texas Trust Gives Foundation. Beyond these volunteer roles, Newfarmer also has a proven track record of successfully managing large credit union projects.

David Turner, Chief Innovation Officer, and Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust, made a surprise appearance at the award banquet to honor Cameron Newfarmer.

“Cameron has a gift for working with people and finding a path forward that everyone can get behind,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “Working with young professionals like Cameron assures me that the future of credit unions is very bright.”

Minge added, “We are proud that Cameron has received this award for what he has accomplished and we are honored that he is part of the Texas Trust family.”

Newfarmer is a graduate of the Southwest CUNA Management School and recipient of the program’s Award of Excellence. He is also a board member of the school’s alumni association.

Texas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 137,000 members. With assets of more than $2 billion, Texas Trust is the 7th largest credit union in North Texas and the 18th largest in Texas. With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year.