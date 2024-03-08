Buchanan Pays It Forward With Cedar Hill All Pro Dads

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) There were two seminal moments in the 1990s.

The first occurred when Tony!Toni!Toné! released its first platinum, and second overall, album in 1990.

In 1994, and of much more significance locally, a sixth grader named Tony Buchanan moved to Cedar Hill from Oak Cliff. He met a neighbor, John Mays, who would someday become his mentor.

Buchanan, a Cedar Hill High School Class of 2001 Graduate, is one of the key leaders for the Cedar Hill chapter of All Pro Dads

Mays has served as the chapter’s President since its founding approximately a decade ago.

“Tony is one of the most impactful All Pro Dads that we’ve had in our program,” Mays said. “He exemplifies the very core of an All Pro Dad and what we stand for in that he has a tremendous heart for the scholars, staff, and community. Tony makes himself available to help whenever he can and is a tremendous role model. We are extremely blessed to have Tony on our team.”

Buchanan was part of a co-op program during his time at Cedar Hill ISD, during which he studied Marketing. One of his classmates was current CHHS head boys basketball coach Corey Chism.

Upon graduation, Buchanan studied Electrical Engineering, earning an Associate’s Degree in it from ITT Technical Institute in Arlington.

A Cedar Hill citizen, Buchanan went on to work as a Maintenance Technician in DeSoto ISD, where his son, Tony Jr., went to school.

Tony Jr. wanted to attend CHISD, because it was his father’s alma mater. Buchanan followed suit, and now, Tony Jr. is a CHHS senior who is looking to begin a career in welding.

When Tony Jr. enrolled in CHISD in 2017, Buchanan attended an All Pro Dads breakfast and before he knew it, he was a campus representative. His participation in the organization continued to grow.

“I do things for all of the chapters,” Buchanan said. “I make connections with the principals and other departments. We do cookouts and set up breakfasts. I’m helping scholars, teachers, and principals any way I can.”

Buchanan spends time volunteering with All Pro Dads at both CHHS and Bessie Coleman Middle School where his daughter, Alyssa, is a sixth grader.

“Tony is a tremendous part of our campus culture,” CHHS Principal Lee Joffre said. “He is there to help whether it’s in the cafeteria or on a field trip, he is ready to volunteer. He spends a great deal of time speaking to scholars and helping us build positive relationships with our community.”

If a substitute teacher is late, Buchanan may fill in until they arrive, or find another All Pro Dad to do so.

“We’re making a difference in helping most of the kids,” Buchanan said. “All Pro Dads is a great organization. To be part of something and give back to the community, there’s nothing like it.”

Buchanan works closely with CHISD Director of Family & Community Engagement (FACE) Dr. Kisha McDonald, who served as the interim principal of CHHS last year.

“Mr. Buchanan has always assisted whenever needed,” McDonald said. “He is willing to assist with opening car doors in the morning or afternoon. He assists with the cafeteria at the high school daily. Whenever he’s needed for after-school activities, he is there. You can always count on Mr. Buchanan to get the work done with a smile.”

Buchanan wishes the All Pro Dads group existed when he was a CHISD scholar more than 20 years ago.

He plans to stay involved in the organization beyond when his daughter graduates in 2030.

“By doing so, I can maintain the strong connections and friendships I have developed within the All Pro Dads Community,” Buchanan said.