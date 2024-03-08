Dallas Arboretum Easter Family Fun Weekend March 29 to March 31

Facebook

Spend Easter Weekend at the most beautiful place in Dallas during Dallas Blooms: A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Words, presented by Amegy Bank. Pack a picnic and enjoy live musical performances and lively bands on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn. Guest of all ages will enjoy a special Spring Market with favorite local artisan vendors showcasing their goods. Be inspired by Window to the Wild’s birds beautiful colors and feathers, and unmatched ability to compose symphony songs. For more information, visit dallasarboretum.org

WHERE: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas, TX 75218

WHEN: Friday-Sunday, March 29-31, 2024

MAIN GARDEN SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 29

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Ivey Photography with live bunnies (Wishing Well)

10 a.m.-2p.m. Country Critters Petting Zoo (Lakeside Exhibit Area)

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Historical tours of DeGolyer House

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sally Character Artist (Entry Plaza)

11 a.m. Learn to Grow Fridays: Judy Meagher: Insects in your Garden – Good or Bad? (A Tasteful Place

12-2 p.m. Rebecca Cordes, Live Pianist (Jeanne’s Pavilion)

2–4 p.m. Kevin Hawkins (Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn)

Saturday, March 30

9 a.m. Arboretum Walking Club (Main Garden Entry Plaza)

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Ivey Photography with live bunnies (Wishing Well)

10 a.m.-2p.m. Country Critters Petting Zoo (Lakeside Exhibit Area)

10 a.m.–3 p.m. Spring Vendor Market (Main Garden Entry Plaza)

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Historical tours of DeGolyer House

12–2 p.m. Mike Springer, Live Pianist (Jeanne’s Pavilion)

2–4 p.m. Downtown Fever, Emerald City Band (Martin Rutchik Concert Stage & Lawn)

Sunday, March 31

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Ivey Photography with live bunnies (Wishing Well)

10 a.m.-2p.m. Country Critters Petting Zoo (Lakeside Exhibit Area)

10 a.m.–3p.m. Spring Vendor Market (Main Garden Entry Plaza)

10:30–11:30 a.m. Window to the Wild Flight Program (Pecan Grove)

12-2p.m. Matthew Babineaux, Live Pianist (Jeanne’s Pavilion)

12-4 p.m. Historical tours of DeGolyer House

Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden Schedule

It’s time to embark on a journey through the eight-acre scientific Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. Step into a world of wonder, where curiosity knows no bounds. Explore interactive exhibits, whimsical gardens, and hands-on STEM activities that spark imagination and delight. It’s an educational experience disguised as pure fun.

Weekly Programs

STEM Stops

March 29- April 1 at 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Exploration Center Plaza, STEM A: Super Sensors

Some of the most unassuming animals have the most amazing sensory powers. Join us to learn more about some wild adaptations.

March 29- April 1 at 1-3 p.m.

Exploration Center Plaza, STEM B: On the Move

Wiggle and move through this STEM stop as you explore the marvels of insect motion.

Walne Family Discovery Lab: Natural Egg Dye

March 29- April 1 at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Exploration Center- What better way to enjoy Easter weekend than with dyeing eggs! Join us to learn about plants and their phytonutrients that create beautiful rainbows of color.

OmniGlobe: Tour of the Solar System

March 29- April 1 at 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m.

Exploration Center

Can you guess what planet you are? Learn about the solar system in this engaging program.

Puppet Show: Whose Egg is it Anyway?

March 29- April 1 at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

The Glade

Join Bonnie the Bunny as she tries to find the owner of a mysterious nest. This egg-tastic puppet show explores the wonderful adaptations of egg laying animals.

Craft Corner: Egg Suncatchers

March 29- April 1 at 10 a.m.- 2p.m.

Exploration Center Plaza

Scavenger Hunt: Egg-cellent Eye-Spy

March 29- April 30, All Day

Pick up your copy of this Month’s Scavenger Hunt at the CAG Information Booth or inside the Exploration Center. Complete and return to the Exploration Center for your prize.

*Schedule is subject to change. Check the website and social media for latest schedule and updates.

Food Options and Picnics Welcome:

Guests are welcome to bring their own food or purchase food onsite. Window food service is available at the Terrace Café presented by Gil’s Elegant Catering and includes a selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, snacks, drinks and adult beverages.

Restaurant DeGolyer is also open for visitors daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A three-course seated tea at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. is also available with advanced registration: https://www.dallasarboretum. org/visitor-information/ dining/seated-tea/, email teas@dallasarboretum.org or call 214.515. 6615.

Tickets/Information:

Tickets, which range from $13 to $22, are required and can be purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615. Parking is $11 purchased online or $15 at the gate. For the latest information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/blooms .