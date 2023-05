Broadway Dallas Presents Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America present a new play by Aaron Sorkin, based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, To Kill A Mockingbird. The first national touring company of this critically acclaimed production stars Emmy Award® winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s new play is directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” Schedule

The play runs May 16-28 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. Single tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird are on sale now, and available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

The production holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Performing in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, the performance also marked the largest attendance at a single performance ever of a play in world theater. The Broadway production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End.

To Kill a Mockingbird Setting

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor, and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas last appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Little Foxes, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including You Can’t Take It with You, Race, Democracy, Incident at Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, An Enemy of the People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 7 years old in Sunrise at Campobello on Broadway. He was last seen on national tour in the award-winning productions of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award) and Twelve Angry Men.

Thomas is an Emmy(R) Award winning actor beloved for his performance in the iconic series “The Waltons.” His feature film performances include Frank Perry’s Last Summer, James Goldstone’s Red Sky at Morning, James Bridges’ September 30, 1955, Curtis Hanson’s Wonder Boys, Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Unforgivable (Netflix). He is best known to contemporary television audiences for his work in the critically renowned series “The Americans” as well as his appearances on “Billions,” the limited series “Tell Me Your Secrets,” and the Netflix series “Ozark.”

Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region. For more information, please visit broadwaydallas.org.

Broadway Across America (BAA)

is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and To Kill A Mockingbird.

Germania Insurance

Founded in 1896, Germania provides auto, property, and life insurance for thousands of Texans. It is the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas and one of the top companies for independent agents. Germania has earned spot on Forbes’ 2021 America’s Best Insurance Companies in Each State list, securing a top-five ranking for both its auto and home insurance products. Germania is a proud Texas company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services for Texans for 125 years