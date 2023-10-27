Breaking: School Aide Turns Self In to DeSoto Police for allegedly striking special needs student

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Gloria Diane Lowe, an Educational Aide for Special Education at DeSoto High School, turned herself in to DeSoto Police early Friday morning on charges that she allegedly struck a special needs student during a classroom incident captured on video.

DeSoto Police were notified of the incident and video recording on Monday, October 23rd. After investigation, an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, October 25th for Lowe on a felony charge of Injury to a Disabled Individual. Lowe surrendered herself to the DeSoto Police Department on Friday, October 27th. Lowe was transferred to the Dallas County Jail and bond was set at $15,000.

DeSoto Police would like to thank the DeSoto ISD for their cooperation during the investigation.