BREAKING Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County

18 Additional Deaths and 1,267 New COVID-19 Cases

This week in Dallas County was looking better as the positivity rate is declining. The number of daily new cases had declined from 1,000 or more, and some were starting to think Dallas was seeing a plateau. But today, Dallas County reports 1,267 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 18 new deaths. Not only is this a new record for daily cases, but with 18 deaths this marks the deadliest week in Dallas.

The additional deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

There have been over 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff reported from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1st, including 3 staff members requiring hospitalization. Of the cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Deadliest Week In Dallas County From COVID-19

“Today is our highest day for reported new cases. Additionally, the 18 deaths reported today make this the deadliest week thus far in the outbreak. We will see improvements if we continue to wear our masks whenever outside our home and if we avoid unnecessary trips and any establishment where a mask cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time. This includes in-restaurant dining; however, our restaurants are at a critical point. With PPP having run out and most people following the health advice and not eating in dining rooms, restaurant revenues are dropping off. If you’re able, please order take-out and delivery from our restaurants to support them and the people that they employ.

I know today’s numbers are disappointing but if we continue to do what science tells us is necessary to keep ourselves safe, we’ll see benefits. I again call on Governor Abbott to listen to the advice that doctors have given for the last month to close all businesses where masks cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time, including: in-restaurant dining, youth sports, community pools, high-intensity workout classes, gyms, cigar bars, day camps, arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, amusement parks, concert venues, sporting arenas, group weddings or other large events or any other venue where there are high-touch surfaces and masks cannot be worn at all times,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins

