BREAKING NEWS Dallas County Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Dallas- We knew it was just a matter of time and today Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) confirmed their first coronavirus case. The 77 year old male has an extensive travel history. He’s currently being treated at a Dallas-area hospital. He was immediately identified and isolated at the hospital and appropriate personal protective equipment was worn by hospital personnel.

Dallas County will not release further information about the patient to protect their privacy. Additionally, information about the location of the patient will not be released

“Cases of COVID-19 in the 9th largest county and the 4th most populous metropolitan area in the country were not unexpected. This test result is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DCHHS has completed contract tracing and has directly notified anyone who was in close contact with the individual while they were in Texas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“While we know this case is concerning, it is not unexpected. We have been watching the numbers increase across the US and have been preparing for this event. We are working with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public,” said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director, Dr. Philip Huang.

City of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson added, “The City of Dallas has been making preparations for COVID-19 for weeks, and we are in daily communication with our partners. I remain confident in our collective ability to handle these cases.

“Right now, Dallas residents should practice preventive measures. All of our residents should listen to the advice of public health professionals and take precautions, such as washing your hands thoroughly, avoiding contact with people who are sick, and staying home when ill.”

Judge Jenkins added, “Know that we are vigilant in our response, dedicated to your safety, and committed to getting you pertinent information in a timely and transparent matter.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

