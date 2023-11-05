Born Backstage: Aguasol’s Additive-Free Tequila Steals the Spotlight

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Austin, Texas — Fully mature agave, natural spring water, and the Jalisco, Mexico sunshine are the only three things inside Aguasol’s distinctive, ridged bottle. Named for its simplicity, Aguasol was born backstage at a live music festival, through a bolt of inspiration from the brains of Charles Attal (co-founder of C3 Presents) and Eduardo “Eddie” Margain (co-founder of Austin FC).

The two friends were enjoying the final weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 when they found themselves feeling sluggish and slow after a weekend of celebrating. Between sets, Attal and Margain discussed their shared desire for a clean tequila, one without any sweeteners, glycerin, artificial flavors or colorings — only the essentials. They forged a pact to make a fine tequila made honestly, transparently, and traditionally from the best agave available.

Shortly after the festival, Margain, a Mexico native, began consulting his friends in the tequila industry. They pointed him to some of the most well-respected producers in the world, and over the course of several months, he arranged meetings with the makers. After visiting multiple Mexico distilleries, Margain identified his top choices and invited Attal down to make the final selection in tandem. Of the finalists, Margain and Attal selected the producer who best understood — and shared — their vision for simple, clean, additive-free tequila: the family-run distillery of Cascahuín (NOM 1123) which has been making tequila since 1904.

Each agave plant is harvested from the valleys of Jalisco, cooked using a traditional method, and distilled only twice to showcase its essence. Because the plants are grown in black volcanic soil at an elevation of 4,200 feet (1,400 meters), the resulting tequila has robust peppery flavors with delicate sweetness and notes of herbs and citrus.

Aguasol offers two additive free expressions — blanco and reposado. The reposado is produced using the same traditional process as the blanco, then aged in American bourbon barrels for three months. The tequila presents subtle hints of cooked agave with mild pepper and soft oak.

Aguasol is currently available throughout Texas in over 850 retail stores and 900 bars and restaurants.

“We started selling it quietly earlier this year and the reception has been incredible,” says Attal. “We sold over 5,500 cases in four months, and we’re on track to move 10,000 cases in eight months, all with zero marketing.

Numbers like this are quite rare for a new brand, but Attal and Margain are fishing where the fish are.

“Requests for Aguasol are coming in from all over the country, and we plan on going where the market takes us.”

Attal and Margain kicked things off by sharing their new tequila with the city they call home at Austin City Limits Festival 2023 in October, where it was served up throughout the park over the two festival weekends.

“It felt right to share Aguasol on our home turf,” says Margain. “Charles and I created this tequila for occasions that bring people together, like music festivals and sporting events. All quality ingredients with nothing to get in the way of a good time.”

Proceeds are donated to the Careyes Foundation in Jalisco, which catalyzes innovative programs in education, environment, wellness, and the arts to improve the well-being of 12 rural communities along the South Pacific coast of Mexico.

Aguasol is available throughout Texas in over 850 retail stores, 900 bars and restaurants, and online via Drizly. Average retail price for a 750ml bottle of blanco is $40.99, reposado is $44.99

About Aguasol

Aguasol is an additive-free tequila made from three simple ingredients — fully mature agave, natural spring water, and the Jalisco, Mexico sunshine. The idea was born backstage at a live music festival from the brains of Charles Attal (co-founder of C3 Presents) and Eduardo Margain (co-founder of Austin FC). The two friends discussed a pure tequila — one without any sweeteners, glycerin, artificial flavors or colorings — only the essentials. They forged a pact to make a fine tequila made honestly, transparently, and traditionally from the best agave available.

Margain, a Mexico native, sought the advice of his friends in the tequila industry, who pointed him to some of the most well-respected tequila producers in the world. After visiting multiple distilleries, meeting the makers, and communicating their vision, Margain and Attal partnered with the family-run distillery of Cascahuín (NOM 1123), which has been making tequila since 1904. With four generations of tequilero knowledge and tradition, Cascahuín is known for creating some of the finest tequila on earth with a commitment to sustainability and quality.

Every batch of Aguasol is made from fully mature agave plants harvested from the valleys of El Arenal in Jalisco. There are two additive-free expressions, blanco and reposado. Both are available throughout Texas in over 850 retail stores and more than 700 bars and restaurants. For more information, visit aguasol.com and follow @aguasol on Instagram.