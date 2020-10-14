Bippy Bobby Boo Show Opens at Theatre Three

The Bippy Bobby Boo Show will be presented virtually by the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group at Theatre Three Oct. 23-Nov. 3. A new live performance streams directly to your living room each night. Audience members can enjoy hearing their own voices on-air and on-stage with THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW: 2020 CALL-IN SPECIAL.

Those who have a joke for Bippy Bobby are encouraged to call in with your favorite Halloween humor. Or, if you’d like to give Bippy a piece of your mind, feel free to ring the Halloween hotline and howl! Get your tickets for this wild internet extravaganza that promises to be fall’s funniest night of theatre.

Danielle Georgiou directed and choreographed The Bippy Bobby Boo Show: 2020 Call in Special. The show is written by Georgiou and. Justin Locklear, and he also composed the music. It is performed and designed to work within the necessary current social distancing restrictions.

The cast includes William Acker, Elaina Alspach, Danny Anchondo, Colby Calhoun, Ruben Carrazana, Kelli Howard, Cory Kosel, Nick Leos, Monet Lerner, Justin Locklear, Becki McDonald, Sarah Mendez, Omar Padilla, Marti Etheridge-Schweitzer, and Trey Pendergrass.

Bippy Bobby Boo Show Schedule

Tickets are $15 for streaming access codes, and are available for purchase now at Theatre3Dallas.com.

Friday, October 23 at 10:00 PM

Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 PM

Thursday, October 29 at 9:30 PM

Friday, October 30 at 10:00 PM

Saturday, October 31 at 10:00 PM

Tuesday, November 3 at 7:30 PM

Patrons will purchase virtual tickets for streaming, and tickets for each performance are limited. The Bippy Bobby Boo Show is is a live show, so audiences will be viewing the show in real time. Videos must be accessed within 30 minutes of the start times for each show. In addition to the streamed performance, viewers will be provided with a digital version of a traditional performance program.

The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group (DGDG) is an ensemble-based, collaborative dance theatre group that works within the ideas of contemporary dance and physical theatre. DGDG explores the experimental and avant-garde nature of dance and theatre in their creations of original dance musicals and dance plays.

Justin Locklear is an actor, director, and playwright based in Dallas. He is the currently the Artist-In-Residence at The Ochre House Theatre, an experimental theatre producing only new works, including a bilingual Flamenco show.

