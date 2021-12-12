Bare Bone Vodka Crafted By A Texan For Bourbon Lovers

Facebook

A Unique Approach To Vodka From A Texan

HOUSTON, TX – Bare Bone Vodka is carving out a new niche in the vodka category. While most other vodkas use only a single ingredient in distillation, Bare Bone Vodka, inspired by bourbon, created a unique, two grain mash bill of Texas grown corn and wheat. Handcrafted in Texas, this singular vodka is finished using a triple charcoal filtration for an enhanced smoothness of character. The packaging will grab your attention, but the flavor will keep you coming back for more.

“The origin of Bare Bone Vodka actually lies in an outlandish bet I made with a group of friends,” laughs Justin McColgan, Bare Bone Vodka founder. “I challenged them that I could make the best vodka in America—a vodka that would beat any other they would put on the table in a blind taste test. Eighteen months and 82 blends later, I now have six $100 bills framed on my wall.”

No good story starts with salad, but some of life’s greatest creations start with a bet. Justin’s bet amongst friends became a logical next step for the beverage industry veteran. With over 10 years spent as president of a highly-regarded Napa winery and having held various leadership positions in spirits consulting, McColgan was well-suited to take up the challenge. His creativity led to unusual ingredients for a vodka and Bare Bone stands out from other vodkas on the shelf from its bold packaging to its distinct flavor profile.

“What makes Bare Bone Vodka special is its grain bill. Similar to that of bourbon, the distinctive use of corn and wheat creates a flavor and texture unrivaled in vodka production,” continues Justin. “We meticulously choose only the best American grains; vodka and bourbon drinkers alike will be left feeling satisfied.”

Low Calorie, Gluten Free Packed With Character

Bare Bone Vodka is round and complex, showcasing an array of aromas including citrus peel, caramel, and sweet cream. The palate expresses flavors of vanilla, lemon curd, and white pepper. How should you enjoy Bare Bone vodka? Mix it up as a classic Mule, serve it on the rocks or simply neat, let it ‘drive’ your next screwdriver or be the punch in a Bloody Mary.

If you can avoid the high calorie mixers, Bare Bone Vodka is a low calorie alcoholic beverage with zero carbs, fats, and sugars. It is the perfect accompaniment to many of today’s health conscious lifestyle choices, such as low carb and paleo friendly diets. It is naturally gluten free as the distillation process removes 100% of the gluten from the grains used in production. Made in Texas by a Texan, you can find Bare Bone Vodka in Georgia, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Colorado, and Missouri.