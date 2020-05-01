Attempted Robbery In Midlothian On Thursday, Suspect Arrested

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS- Friday May 1, 2020.

Yesterday, Thursday April 30, 2020 at 7:00pm there was an attempted Robbery at the Alon gas station/convenience store in the 300 block of West Main Street in Midlothian.

A black male, wearing a medical mask, entered the store and stood in line at the cash register.

Upon approaching the clerk, the suspect demanded money from the register and told the clerk that he had a weapon, but the clerk did not see any weapons. The clerk attempted to open the cash drawer with a key, but broke the key off trying to open the drawer. The suspect then jumped over the counter, grabbed the clerk, and threw her to the ground. The suspect then grabbed the cash register attempted to get the drawer open. The clerk ran from the store and approached a customer, asking him to call 9-1-1. The suspect did not get access to the cash and fled the store and got into a silver Jeep Liberty, driven by a black male and fled the scene.

Officer arrived at the store and immediately issued a broadcast to area agencies with the

description of the suspect and the vehicle. Shortly after that broadcast, Cedar Hill PD advised a robbery just occurred in their city and the suspect(s) and vehicle description matched our offense.

A Dallas PD Officer who heard our broadcast was familiar with the vehicle description due to the vehicle matching the description of robberies that had occurred in Dallas. Dallas PD located and stopped the vehicle. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Jamar Morris, black male, 29 years of age, had an outstanding traffic warrant out of Midlothian.

Midlothian Police went to Dallas and took custody of Mr. Morris. He was transported back to

Midlothian for the outstanding warrant and to be questioned about the robbery by Midlothian Investigators.

Mr. Morris admitted his involvement in the robberies in Midlothian and Cedar Hill and is being held in our jail on a Robbery charge and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

Investigators have identified the second suspect in this case and are getting a warrant for his arrest.

