Armed Intruder Shot by Homeowner During Break-In Attempt in DeSoto, Texas

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
shooting with injuries

On Friday, November 8, 2024, at approximately 7:54 p.m., police were dispatched to an active disturbance in the 400 block of Raintree Circle, DeSoto, Texas. The caller, an adult female, reported to dispatch that an unknown adult male armed with a pistol was in her backyard. During the 911 call, dispatch could hear screaming as the suspect attempted to force entry through the rear garage door. Multiple neighbors also called 911, reporting gunshots in the area. Police arrived on scene at the victim’s residence by 7:57 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the victim in front of her home. She informed them that she believed she had shot the suspect, who was likely at the back of the property. Police searched the premises and found the suspect lying on the ground inside the garage, with a pistol nearby. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Octavio Flores Mondragon, had sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and another to the face. Officers secured the scene and administered first aid until an ambulance arrived. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The victim stated that she noticed a dark truck following her as she entered her neighborhood, and it pulled in behind her when she parked in her driveway. Concerned for her safety, she ran inside her home and called the police. She armed herself with her pistol as the suspect tried to break in, firing multiple shots to stop him. She then met officers at the front of her home when they arrived.

The suspect faces charges of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, a first-degree felony. No motive has been determined. The pistol found beside the suspect is believed to be the firearm he had during the incident.

No further details are available for public release.

Previous articleDocumentary featuring African American woman who lived in North Dallas Freedman Town to debut at African American Museum Saturday
Next articleUltimate Bullfighting World Finals Return to Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, with Two-Weekend Championship Event on Dec. 6-7 and 13-14
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.