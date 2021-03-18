Arlington Police Seek Help Identifying Vehicle Involved In Shooting

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Arlington Police Seeking Information On Silver Ford Focus

Arlington Police Department needs your help to locate a vehicle that may have been involved in a recent shooting incident.

On March 1, 2021, at around 6:30pm, Arlington Police Department received several reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Evening Drive.

No one was hurt. However, multiple homes were struck by the gunfire. Officers actually found one bullet in the bed of an 8-year-old child who, thankfully, was in another room at the time.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver Ford Focus with damage to the panel over the front driver’s side tire speed away immediately following the gunshots. A nearby home surveillance camera captured the vehicle entering and exiting the neighborhood around the time of the shooting.

If you think you recognize this vehicle or have any additional information about this case, please call Detective Tham at (817) 459-5692.

You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

Investigators also believe a group of individuals seen driving through the neighborhood in a black Nissan Altima at the time may be connected to this incident as well.

