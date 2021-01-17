Arlington PD Needs Help Identifying Robbery/Homicide Suspect

Share via: 0 Shares 0





E-Z Mart Clerk Shot & Killed January 17

Arlington Police Department has released still photos of the armed robbery and shooting death of a store clerk that occurred at the E-Z Mart at Bardin and Matlock. Surveillance footage shows a black male, slim build, long hair, red ball cap, red jacket, and dark colored or black shirt enter the convenience store around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect shot the victim multiple times and took several items from the store. The suspect is believed to have fled on foot eastbound on Bardin.

Investigators believe a customer had just exited the location prior to the suspect entering and would like the customer to come forward to determine if they saw anything.

E-Z Mart has offered up to $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.

Crime Stoppers 817.469.TIPS

Original Police Report #2021-00170093

On Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 4:58 a.m. the Arlington Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 100 block of East Bardin Road at a convenience store. A customer had entered the store and found the store clerk behind the counter lying on the floor unresponsive. The clerk, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

The police department did not receive any other calls or alarms at the location prior to the customer walking into the store. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that robbery was a motive. Investigators are working on obtaining a search warrant for the store location in order to retrieve surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Rodriguez at 817.459.5650. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS and may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to the case.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.

