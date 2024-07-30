Arlington Assembly Celebrates 70 Years with the 13 Millionth Vehicle: A Powerful 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Texas —This week, team members at Arlington Assembly are celebrating the plant’s 70th anniversary and the production of its 13 millionth vehicle, a 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V powered by a 682-horsepower supercharged V8 engine.

Arlington Assembly is the sole assembly site for GM’s full-size gas and diesel-powered SUVs, which have led the full-size SUV segment for nearly 50 years. The plant employs over 5,400 people and has provided jobs to thousands more since 1954.

“Milestones like these are met only through the dedication, determination and skill of our employees,” said John Urbanic, plant executive director. “We can’t thank our employees enough for what they do every day. We build each vehicle as if it were our own and value every customer.”

Employees will have an opportunity to take their photo with the 13 millionth vehicle, receive a commemorative shirt and challenge coin, and enjoy refreshments during the celebration.

Over its 70-year history, Arlington Assembly has produced many iconic vehicles, including the Pontiac Chieftain, Chevrolet Bel Air, Pontiac GTO, Cadillac Brougham, and Buick Regal. The plant transitioned to truck production in 1997 and added a stamping facility in 2012 to produce major exterior and interior panels. In 2019, the plant produced its 12 millionth vehicle.

Since 2014, the plant has received $1.9 billion in investments, including a modernized body shop with 1,450 robotic welders initiated in 2020.

GM employs over 9,000 people in Texas and generated nearly $1.2 billion in taxable wages in 2023. Additionally, GM collaborates with 550 suppliers and has over 300 dealers in the state.

“This plant is an integral part of Arlington’s history and its economy, both for the thousands of good-paying jobs created for our residents over the decades and our community’s great pride in the world-class vehicles that roll off the assembly line each day right here in The American Dream City,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “The long-standing partnership between the City of Arlington and General Motors is a testament that we are truly better together. We can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Arlington Assembly facts:

Over 5,400 employees

The assembly team works three shifts, six days a week to keep up with demand

Over 1,350 vehicles produced per day

Six million total square feet, one of GM’s largest assembly plants

Site is on 250 acres

Over 20 miles of conveyors

Exports vehicles to over 30 countries

Set a monthly production record of over 34,000 vehicles in March of 2023

2023 Arlington Assembly state economic impact: $523M in wages

ABOUT GM ARLINGTON ASSEMBLY PLANT

ABOUT GM ARLINGTON ASSEMBLY PLANT

The first vehicle was assembled at the plant in January 1954. To keep up with consumer demand, Arlington Assembly's production line currently runs 24 hours a day, six days a week, producing one vehicle almost every 60 seconds.