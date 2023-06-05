American Airlines to Launch Year-Round Service between Dallas and Dublin Starting In october

Facebook

Ireland is on high on my travel bucket list. We were previously scheduled to visit Ireland last August, but COVID restrictions led to a cancellation. Now, with American Airlines announcing a year-round service between DFW and Dublin I’m dreaming of a trip to explore the country of my ancestors.

Tourism Ireland warmly welcomes news from American Airlines about its plans to upgrade the current summer-only daily service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Dublin Airport to a year-round service, starting this October. This development marks a significant milestone for US travelers, making travel to the island of Ireland more convenient and accessible throughout the year.

Furthermore, American Airlines has confirmed its expansion of the daily summer service

between Dublin and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The service will now commence earlier, on March 5, next year, allowing passengers to enjoy enhanced connectivity options.

The decision to expand both services comes in response to high demand from passengers on both ends of the transatlantic routes. The move not only strengthens the connectivity between Ireland and the United States but also presents opportunities for seamless travel to various destinations in Europe.

Irish festivals

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, welcomed the news, commenting, “We are delighted to see the extension of this non-stop route to a year-round service. Texas is a major growth market for Irish tourism, with an increasing number of Texans choosing to vacation on the island of Ireland. Having a year-round service provides a great opportunity for visitors to experience the best of what the island of Ireland has to offer during the Fall and Winter seasons. Highlights include a year-round program of festivals and events including the Derry Halloween and Púca festivals which celebrate the origins of Halloween in Ireland.

Other highlights include the Dublin Theatre Festival, Cork Jazz Festival, Belfast International Arts Festival and Temple Bar TradFest. The US market is a key source market for Irish tourism and we recently opened a new office in San Francisco to expand our marketing footprint across the Western USA region including states such as Texas, Colorado, and Arizona.

Passengers can now look forward to year-round connectivity between Dallas and Dublin,

enjoying American Airlines’ renowned service. Dublin is a gateway to the island of Ireland, with excellent connectivity to key cities, with Belfast just 90-minute drive away, Cork within three hours and Galway within a two-hour drive.

Tickets for the year-round Dallas to Dublin route are now available. For further information or to book your flight, please visit www.aa.com or contact your preferred travel agent.

About Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland is the organization responsible for promoting the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination. The United States is the most important market for tourism to the island of Ireland in terms of revenue. In 2019 the island of Ireland welcomed 1.7 million US visitors delivering €1.6 billion ($1.72 billion) for the economy. Due to the strength of the US market, Tourism Ireland recently opened an office in San Francisco acting as a hub office covering the West Coast as well as states such as Arizona, Colorado, and Texas.