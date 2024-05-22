Alamo Drafthouse Kids Camp Offers Affordable Family Entertainment

Facebook

Alamo Drafthouse offers local parents “memorable and affordable entertainment for their families” with Alamo Family Summer Fun program. The summer promotion includes everything families need for a fun summer, starting with $5 Alamo Kids Camp tickets that support nonprofits. Interactive Family Parties for some of the summer’s biggest releases, exclusive new merch for kids and adults, and a menu filled with kid-approved favorites are all featured.

Alamo Kids Camp combines family favorite films with $5 tickets for everyone – little kids, big kids, and grown-up kids. From June through August, guests can enjoy recent animated hits like the SPIDER-VERSE movies and MINIONS, live-action adventures like MATILDA and PETER PAN, and timeless classics like E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL and THE LAND BEFORE TIME. While Alamo Kids Camp is an annual tradition, this year marks the first time that all of the ticket proceeds will go directly to nonprofits supporting kids. Every $5 ticket will support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in June, Shoes That Fit in July, and Big Brothers Big Sisters in August. Guests can also give to the organizations directly by adding a $1, $3, or $5 donation to their online ticket order. Tickets and showtimes for Alamo Kids Camp can be found at drafthouse.com/movies/alamo-kids-camp.

Alamo Drafthouse is also the premier destination for the summer’s biggest family films. Not only does it offer a tasty Kids Menu and My First Movie certificates for first-time moviegoers, it’s throwing interactive Family Parties that turn movies with the family into unforgettable events. These Alamo-exclusive screenings pair themed props and take-home crafts with some of the most anticipated family films of the season, such as Disney and Pixar’s INSIDE OUT 2 and Illumination’s DESPICABLE ME 4. Tickets and showtimes for these unique events can be found at drafthouse.com/movies/family-party.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom-and-pop repertory theater in Austin, TX, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has grown over the past twenty-seven years to include 41 locations, with five theaters in North Texas. Alamo Drafthouse has been called “the best theater in America” by Entertainment Weekly and “the best theater in the world” by Wired and has built a reputation as a movie lover’s oasis by combining best-in-class food and drink service with the movie-going experience and introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Shoes That Fit

A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America, giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to 165,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don’t have shoes that fit by visiting our website: http://www.shoesthatfit.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit www.bbbs.org.