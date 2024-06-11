Midlothian Lions installs new officers and recognizes servant leaders in the community

10 shares Facebook

The Midlothian Lions Club recently held its annual awards banquet and installation ceremony on June 6, 2024. Several local community members were recognized for exemplary service over the past year, and new officers were inducted.

Founded in 1946 by L.A. Mills, the Midlothian Lions Club has worked to improve the health & well-being of many, support those in need through humanitarian service, conduct vision screenings, encourage peace & international understanding, and strengthen the community of Midlothian.

During the award ceremony, the following servant leaders were recognized:

– Lifetime Member: Robert Himmel was recognized for over 29 years of service to Midlothian.

– Grassroots Lions: Bill Burdett joined the Midlothian Lions in 2022 & has made significant contributions to club efforts since that time. He stepped into club leadership roles as service chairperson and planned intentional service opportunities for all members. This award is given to an individual who has been a member less than five years.

– Lion of Year: Carol Smith is a trailblazer in the club and was one of the first women to join the Midlothian Lions over 20 years ago. She continues her passion for the community by serving as club secretary, organizes several projects each year, and spends countless hours supporting the board & club members.

The Midlothian Lions Club has roared with an unwavering commitment to serve their community for over 78 years and this dedication was on full display during the induction ceremony, led by Past District Governor Darla Wisdom of the Grand Prairie Host Lions Club. New officer terms begin on July 1, 2024, and end on June 30, 2025.

New officers elected were: Brett Kemp, president; Jim Brunson, first vice president; Freda Hardaway, second vice president; Carol Smith, secretary; Karen Cox, treasurer; Marissa Stephens, Lion tamer; and Kevin O’ Teter, tailtwister.

Brett Kemp, incoming club president, highlighted his excitement stepping into the important role in the community. “Growing up I always admired various leaders in the community. Much later in life, I realized that most of them were also Lions Club members. Honestly, I didn’t know what Lions did other than I thought the yellow vests

were cool, and everyone treated them with respect. The day I was nominated and then elected to serve as this year’s President was a bit overwhelming. I am humbled and honored to follow in the footsteps of so many servant leaders in Midlothian. My desire is to serve this community well and inspire the next generation of community leaders, just

like so many others did to me. I am ready to serve!”

The membership chairman is Diane Cooper, service chairman is Bill Burdett, and marketing chairman is Kasey Cheshier. Other members of the board of directors consist of Gary Vineyard, James Smith, Joe Jessing, Fred Smith and Tom Bautista.

Kasey Cheshier, outgoing president of the Midlothian Lions, spoke a few words during the ceremony. “Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion. Being a part of the largest service club association in the world is quite an honor and we all strive daily to leave the world a better place than we found it. This past year in Midlothian has lived up to that calling, and I wish to thank each and every member for passionately giving back to our community. I am so

excited to pass the baton to Lion Brett and know he will do a wonderful job in the role.”

For more information or to get involved with the Midlothian Lions Club, please visit MidlothianLionsTX.com, visit their Facebook page or email lionsclubmidlo@gmail.com.