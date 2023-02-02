2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate, The Most Premium Yukon Denali Ever!

Facebook

GMC’s 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate is a magnificent machine, one that actually deserves its “Ultimate” moniker. This Yukon really does have it all, starting with its imposing stance on 22” machined wheels. The Ultimate features a bold-looking exterior with a Titanium Rush Metallic paint coat and Alpine Umber interior. Loaded with high level materials and innovative technology, the Ultimate is the most premium Yukon Denali ever offered.

The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate 4WD is able to go just about anywhere in any kind of weather with its powerful 6.2L V-8 engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. These capabilities are assisted by the Ultimate’s standard Magnetic Ride Control, standard Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, and standard Active Response 4WD™ system with electronic limited-slip differential and Auto Track two-speed transfer case.

Power assist steps are handy for climbing into the high cabin, and a rear camera mirror provides a close-up look at what’s behind you. LED headlights and taillights, front fog lights, and an automatic hands-free power lift-gate are also featured. Inside the Ultimate’s spacious and luxurious cabin, a power panoramic sunroof, rear seat media system, full grain leather seats with second row bucket seats and third row 60/40 split bench are featured.

Yukon Denali Ultimate-Leader of the Pack

The Ultimate leads the pack in interior comfort, connectivity and technology. It features 16-way power seats with massage and an advanced 18-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system. Head restraint-based speakers even bring the music front and center for front row passengers. Driver info is easily accessible from the 10.2-inch diagonal color touchscreen, plus a color head up display. GMC Premium infotainment system provides all the wireless and google compatibility and connectivity.

The MSRP for the Yukon Denali Ultimate was $93,255. After some added options and destination charges, the price tag for the test vehicle was $97,745. GMC added an optional Super Cruise package that features driver assistance technology. It includes the ability to automatically change lanes or tow while driving hands-free on compatible roads. This optional package cost GMC an additional $2,200, but was not tested by this driver. I wasn’t towing anything, but I’m not a fan of taking my hands off the wheel for any reason.

Fuel economy was estimated at 14 mpg in town and 18 mpg on the highway, for an average of 16 mpg.