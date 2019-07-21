2019 College Audition Prep Weekend Waxahachie High School

The 2019 College Audition Prep Weekend (CAPW) is August 8-11 at Waxahachie High School. Student performers learn how to navigate the complex and highly competitive college audition and application process.

This year’s event has new features, added colleges, plus a beautiful new venue. Students receive one-on-one feedback from college faculty members. They also attend master classes, mock auditions and program overview presentations along with Q & A.

University Musical Theater faculty includes representatives from national top ten schools. Texas State University, Texas Christian University, Baylor University, Sam Houston State University, University of Texas at Arlington will be there. So will Texas Tech University, Abilene Christian University, University of Oklahoma, University of Central Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City University. Also, Ouachita Baptist University, Samford University, and debuting for the first time with CAPW, Missouri State University.

Many of the faculty members have long and storied Broadway and professional performing, directing and educational careers.

Waxahachie High School Theater Director Andy Reynolds said, “It is a prestigious honor for Waxahachie High School to host so many university faculties and theater programs for this event.”

2019 CAPW Faculty Members

Master classes are conducted by: Michael Maresca, Texas State University Head of Vocal Instruction, teaching his innovative One Voice technique. University of Central Oklahoma Director of Musical Theatre and Executive Director for Broadway Tonight Greg White; Ronald Dean Nolen, Head of Acting and Directing at Texas Tech University; and Broadway casting director and college audition coach Dave Clemmons are also on the faculty.

Nationally renowned author and college audition coach Mary Anna Dennard and Texas Women’s University professor Rebecca Fredrickson will share nuts and bolts information on the audition/application process with students and parents.

New this year is a presentation by financial planner Doug Bryan. For the past ten years, he has been showing families how to pay wholesale instead of retail for college, regardless of income.

Executive Director Tracy Jordan

Executive Director for College Audition Prep Weekend Tracy Jordan says, “This is a great one stop shop for students and parents to build relationships with colleges they are interested in attending. You can take advantage of the opportunity to work one-on-one with these faculty members to improve your performance skills.”

Tracy Jordan’s performance and teaching career spans almost forty years. He appeared as lead in the world famous Folies Bergere and many other Las Vegas shows. His students have performed in shows on Broadway, national tours and Europe.

Jenny Phagan, Director of the Academy of Acting and Musical Theatre, says, “No one knows more about high school theatre than Tracy. His passion to see young actors succeed is only outmatched by his expertise in training them to do so. We would highly recommend Tracy’s College Audition Prep Weekend to any actor serious enough to take their talents to the next level of collegiate theatre.”

Waxahachie High School hosts College Audition Prep Weekend, 3001 US Hwy. 287 Bypass, in Waxahachie. Tickets are $325 for students; parents admission free with student registration. Tickets are available online through College Audition Prep Weekend website (www.collegeauditionprepweekend.com)

