2018 Ford F-150 Diesel: Ford’s New Engine Is Impressive

2018 Ford F-150 Diesel: Ford’s New Engine Makes Towing, Hauling, and Paying at the Pump a Dream

Some Texans like trucks because they’re a great fit for ten-gallon hats! But, many Texans like trucks because pickups suit their needs for work and for their lifestyle. Full-size truck customers who are looking for high fuel economy while towing and hauling are going to be thrilled with a new option from Ford. The all-new 2018 Ford F-150 diesel is now the sixth engine choice in Ford’s best-selling light-duty half-ton pickup line. Its 3.0-liter V-6 Power Stroke diesel engine boasts 250 horsepower and 440 lb.-ft. of torque, 11,400 pounds of towing capacity, and 2,020 pounds of payload capacity. While still promising 30 mpg on the highway, those numbers make it the most fuel efficient full-size pickup currently on the market, according to Ford. Two of the key selling points for diesel are towing and the pay-back over a gasoline engine.

A Quiet Diesel & Fuel Efficient

Plus, it’s ultra-quiet, we discovered when testing it recently on a ride and drive in Colorado. Ford engineers also told us that one of the development team’s top goals was to make sure it had a refined sound and increase the torque capability What’s impressive is that peak torque arrives at just 1,750 rpm for maximum acceleration, with strong delivery continuing throughout the rpm range, making this an ideal choice for towing or hauling heavy loads over long distances.

The engine achieves its maximum horsepower at 3,250 rpm and has been paired with a SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission that’s calibrated specifically for this engine and application. Standard Auto Start-Stop Technology also improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions in city driving, bringing a city fuel economy of 22 mpg, 30 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined for two-wheel drive, and 20 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined for four-wheel-drive models.

“For every truck owner who wants strong fuel economy while they tow and haul, the new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 is an engine that dreams are made of,” said Dave Filipe, vice president global powertrain engineering. “The more you tow and the longer you haul, the more you’ll appreciate its class-leading towing and payload capacity and how efficient it is at the pump.”

Ford’s new V-6 diesel is manufactured using the same compacted-graphite iron block material construction and forged-steel crank found in the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine for added strength and durability along with reduced weight. This combines with the high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy body introduced in 2015, reducing vehicle weight by up to 700 pounds.

An Edge Over The Competition

For greater responsiveness and reduced turbo lag, the Ford truck team chose a high-efficiency variable-geometry turbocharger for greater responsiveness and reduced turbo lag. A common-rail fuel injection system precisely optimizes performance and fuel efficiency, while high-pressure 29,000-pounds-per-square-inch injection calibration enables smoother, quieter operation with reduced emissions. The diesel engine also features a premium mechanical engine-driven fan and dual radiator shutters for improved high-temperature, high-altitude performance; Ford claims this is a key advantage over the electric cooling fans used by competitors.

2018 Ford F-150 Diesel Pricing And Available Trims

The all-new 3.0-liter V-6 Power Stroke diesel engine is available for both 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains in Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum editions in SuperCrew trim levels with either a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed configuration, and SuperCab trucks with a 6.5-foot bed configuration. The engine is $4,000 option (over the standard 2.7-liter EcoBoost) for the Lariat (starting at $41,515), and a $3,000 upcharge for the King Ranch (starting at $51,930), and Platinum ($54,485) models. Fleet buyers can find it in XL and XLT work-focused trims; it will also be available in F-150s with the off-road FX4 package.

Ford truck marketing manager Todd Eckert says he expects the diesel engine to comprise about 5 percent of overall F-150 retail sales. The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is its only competitor, at least until General Motors introduces its new light-duty diesel for the Chevrolet Silverado and its GMC Sierra.

