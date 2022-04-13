Witherite Law Group Giving Away 25,000 In Honey Baked Hams Tomorrow

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Thursday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST at Honey Baked Hams, 4201 S. Cooper St., Arlington, TX, 76015.

DALLAS – Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are providing meals for Dallas/Fort Worth-area families this Easter. Two-hundred fifty $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards will be provided. The gift cards will be given to families financially impacted by the current state of the economy, including rising costs/inflation, the pandemic, and unemployment.

Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck will host the ham giveaway on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Honey Baked Hams, 4201 S. Cooper St., Arlington, TX, 76015. The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. CST. The Easter gift card giveaway is free and open to the public, and registration is not required. Gift cards will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Special guest appearances will be made by celebrity radio personalities and philanthropists, Dede McGuire and Jade “Lady Jade” Burrowes, both of the nationally syndicated radio show, “DeDe in the Morning,” and Cat Daddy and Slim Thousand, both well-known Dallas radio personalities.

“Supporting the community is extremely important to me and it is always a pleasure to work with Witherite Law Group to provide resources for the community,” said Dede McGuire. “Easter is a significant time for families and we are thrilled to bring joy right to their tables this Easter holiday.”

Easter dinner is still a tradition among families and typically includes ham, side dishes, salads, and desserts. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, more family members are at home during the day, which creates a need for more food. Global supply chain issues have also caused the cost of food to rise while decreasing its availability in stores; and gas prices have recently soared. Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic challenges, food insecurity in North Texas was higher than the national average; therefore, the onset of the pandemic only heightened this need. Families continue to feel constrained by these elements, and Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are providing support by offsetting a portion of their Easter holiday meals.

“Deciding whether to buy groceries, pay for medicine or a place to live is a decision no one should ever face. Not to mention attempting to make ends meet with the added burden of elements that are completely out of our control. This is the reality for many families in our community today,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We’re here to serve the community and help when and where needed.”