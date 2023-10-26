Win A Five-Night Stay At Omni This Holiday Season When You Book Ticket To Wonder Package

Facebook

DALLAS, TX (October 25, 2023) – This holiday season, Omni Hotels & Resorts will be giving away five-night stays to 50 lucky guests who book the Ticket to Wonder package and unwrap a winning Periwinkle Ticket hidden in special-edition chocolate bars, created in partnership with Kate Weiser Chocolate.

Ticket to Wonder Package:

Booking Dates: October 23, 2023 – January 15, 2024

Stay Dates: November 16, 2023 – January 21, 2024

Minimum Length of Stay: 1 night

Package Components: Two artisan Kate Weiser chocolate bars, $10 food and beverage credit to experience Omni’s Ginger Snapper Whipper hot chocolate, and up to 20% savings

Book package here.

The five-night consecutive stay can be redeemed January 1 through December 31, 2024. Additional prizes await those who find hidden tickets scattered throughout the properties, in all Kate Weiser stores and online, or virtually on Omni’s Instagram.

Omni will also be serving up a specialty Ginger Snapper Whipper hot chocolate made with Kate Weiser’s decadent drinking chocolate. Guests can purchase at any Omni property from November 16 – January 31 or at Kate Weiser’s Trinity Groves location in Dallas starting November 15 until supplies last.

Additionally, Omni Hotels & Resorts will be activating throughout the season with Omni Lights Up the Holidays tree lighting ceremonies on December 2, complimentary in-room menorahs, festive surprises geared towards families and much more.

The brand also remains dedicated to giving back during this special time of year. Through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, which aims to combat food insecurity in local communities, Omni will double its donations to Feeding America for every stay completed between November 22 to December 31.

To learn more about holiday happenings at Omni Hotels & Resorts, visit omnihotels.com/holiday or connect on Facebook or Instagram. For hi-res images to download, please see here.

For full terms and conditions of the giveaway, please visit here.