What’s Happening In Midlothian In September 2023

Economic Development Community Event

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Learn about local economic development programs and how they benefit residents of Midlothian.

Midlothian residents are invited to learn about local economic development programming and how each resident benefits from these efforts. During the meeting you will learn the basics of local economic development, discuss our incentive agreements, and be able to ask questions. Registration is requested by call or emailing us.

Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor Fun Run

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Inaugural 5K Fun Run in support of the Midlothian Hall of Honor Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor inaugural 5K Fun Run.

3rd Annual Heritage Day

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Family fun, kids’ activities, food, and entertainment. Free shuttle service provided all day from Frank Seale Middle School.

Schedule of activities includes:

9:30 a.m. – Annual 9/11 Memorial Tribute

11 a.m. – Free lunch (while supplies last)

Community information booths

Merchant booths

Cornhole tournament

42 tournament

Lawn games

Larkin Newton Cabin tours

Classic car show (at Founders Row)

Live entertainment on stage

Kid Zone with pony rides and petting zoo

Kiddie train rides

Free shuttle service all day from Frank Seale Middle School

Presented by the Downtown Business Association and sponsored by Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Heritage Day celebrates Midlothian’s history and community.

TxDOT Public Meeting Regarding Proposed US Hwy. 287 Service Roads

Thursday, September 14, 2023

TxDOT is proposing improvements to US Highway 287 from east of SH 360 to west of US 67 in Ellis County, Texas. This notice advises the public that TxDOT will be conducting an online virtual public meeting on the proposed project with an in-person option.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing improvements to United States Highway (US) 287 from east of SH 360 to west of US 67 in Ellis County, Texas. This notice advises the public that TxDOT will be conducting an online virtual public meeting on the proposed project with an in-person option. The same information will be available at both the in-person and virtual meetings.

In-Person Meeting (Open House)

Thurs., Sept. 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Midlothian Conference Center, Bluebonnet 2 room

Virtual Meeting (Not a Live Event)

Thurs., Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. through Fri., Sept. 29, 11:59 p.m.

Click the link to read the full Public Notices in English and in Spanish.

Wildflower Nature Walk

A 1/2-mile nature walk led by the Texas Master Naturalists Indian Trail Chapter of Navarro and Ellis Counties.

Learn about the indigenous plants and wildlife of the Texas prairie at a free, ½-mile nature walk led by a member of the Texas Master Naturalists Indian Trail Chapter of Navarro and Ellis Counties. Comfortable, outdoor clothing, closed-toe shoes, and insect repellent recommended. All ages are welcome but know that the walking surface is unpaved. Walks are cancelled in the event of rain.

National Night Out Kick-Off Event

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Attend the kick-off to learn how to get your neighborhood involved in this year’s National Night Out. First responder exhibits and kids’ activities.

The September 16th event kicks off neighborhood recruitment for the Midlothian Police Department’s National Night Out, which will be held communitywide on October 3. Bring your family to meet first responders, enjoy activities, and get information, so you and your friends and neighbors can help “Put Unity in the Community.”

Date: September 16, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Location:Midlothian Community Park

Address:3601 S. 14th St.

Midlothian, TX 76065

Midlothian Classic Wheels Monthly Cruise-In

Saturday, September 16, 2023

6:00 PM

Heritage Park 234 N. 8th Street

Midlothian, TX 76065

Bailey & the Bad Habits – Free Texas country band concert

Saturday, September 23, 2023

7:30-9:30pm Midlothian Community Park

Free Autumn Beats concert features Texas country band, Bailey & the Bad Habits.

Midlothian Parks and Recreation continues the award-winning Beats concert series this fall, opening with Bailey & the Bad Habits, a Texas Red Dirt band, offering original tunes and popular country, blues, and rock numbers, appropriate for all ages. Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. Food for purchase will be available, but outside food, beverages, and coolers are allowed. This event is presented by Google, and also supported by Midlothian Community Development Corporation and Ash Grove Cement Plant.