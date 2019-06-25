Wellfest, Free Fun In DeSoto This Saturday

Do you have plans this Saturday? Walmart and Essence are bringing Wellfest to DeSoto, a free day-long celebration of wellness sponsored by Aveeno and Dove!

Wellfest will be taking place at the Walmart here in Desoto on June 29, 2019 from 10am to 2pm. Essence Editors will be in attendance to share their favorite wellness tips so that you too can live your best life! There will also be sampling, live demos, product giveaways and more.

WellFest will explore 5 wellness pillars:

• LOOK Well: A hair and beauty demo hosted by an Essence Associate Fashion Editor

• EAT Well: Healthy eating tips shared during a fun trivia segment

• SOUL Well: Soul-lifting music provided by a dynamic DJ

• FEEL Well: An engaging photo activation

• MOVE Well: A movement and fitness segment hosted by an Essence Associate Beauty Editor

WellFest will be a local lead up to the 25th Anniversary of Essence Festival taking place in New Orleans from July 5 – 7, where over 500,000 national attendees will be invited to engage in the “Wellness House” activation.

Make plans to come out Saturday and have some free fun!

