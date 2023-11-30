Website Enables Walgreens Customers to Conveniently Shop Third Party Discount Coupons and Save Up to 80% on their Meds

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

RxSense®, the healthcare technology company delivering industry-leading solutions for pharmacy benefits and prescription savings, today announced its collaboration with Walgreens to launch a new digital marketplace for consumers to access lower prices on thousands of prescription medications at Walgreens pharmacies nationwide. Through the new Rx Savings Finder, Walgreens customers can now conveniently compare prices available through a variety of free prescription discount cards to access savings.

To use Rx Savings Finder, customers can visit walgreens.rxsense.com via desktop or mobile device, and simply type their prescription into the search bar. From there, a list of prices from a variety of prescription savings services will be displayed. Users can then click on the lowest cost coupon and either text, email or print it, or just show the card from their phone to their local Walgreens pharmacist for immediate savings of up to 80% off the retail price of prescriptions. While Rx Savings Finder can not be combined with or applied to prescription drug insurance, the prices available through prescription coupons can be less expensive than a copay. The Rx Savings Finder is free for consumers to use.

“We’re thrilled to work with Walgreens to launch the Rx Savings Finder tool to bring even lower cost prescriptions to millions of Walgreens customers,” said Rick Bates, founder and CEO of RxSense. “RxSense is focused on delivering technology solutions to the market that offer price transparency and lower drug costs to our partners and their patients, and this new website will empower more consumers with access to deeper discounts on their medications.”

RxSense offers SaaS solutions for pharmacy benefits administration, as well as digital marketplace solutions to enable consumers to conveniently shop and compare prices on a variety of prescription discount cards. To find out more about how RxSense solutions can power your business, visit www.rxsense.com.

About RxSense

RxSense® is a healthcare technology company delivering industry-leading solutions for pharmacy benefits and prescription savings. The company was founded in 2015 with a vision to reinvent pharmacy benefits, and a mission to deliver solutions that lower costs on prescriptions, increase price transparency, and improve healthcare outcomes. RxSense’s transformative enterprise solutions bring flexibility and efficiency to pharmacy benefit administration, serving pharmacy benefit managers, regional health plans, health systems, third party administrators, new health care and pharmacy entrants and healthcare technology companies. RxSense was named among Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020. For more information, visit rxsense.com.