Very Important Scam Alert From Duncanville Police

Duncanville Police Department Warns Citizens!

Duncanville, TX – October 21, 2020 – The Duncanville Police Department is alerting residents to remain vigilant of scams.

The Duncanville Police Department has received reports of a phone and letter scam, which presents itself as coming from Publishers Clearing House. The scam starts with a call or letter saying you’ve won, but to collect the prize you are required to send money by Western Union, MoneyGram, or a reloadable gift card.

Another way this scam attempts to steal your money is with a realistic-looking fake check, which residents may receive in their mail. Recipients are told that in order to claim the prize the check needs to be deposited and some of the money sent back for expenses. The check is fraudulent, and victims will be on the hook for the money they sent.

Still other scams try to lure in potential victims through text message or robocalls that prey on fears related to COVID-19, taxes or the threat of arrest by federal agents. Don’t fall for any of these scams.

Bad actors can create convincing robocalls, text messages, emails and mail. Scams are designed to bypass your judgment by using temptation or fear. There are many scams out there with new ones created almost daily. But by being cautious, not responding to calls or texts from unknown numbers, never sharing personal or financial information, and never clicking suspicious links in texts or emails, you can avoid becoming the victim of a scam.

The Duncanville Police Department is available to assist. Call (972) 223-6111 ext. 3, to report a suspected scam or if you’ve become the victim of one.

