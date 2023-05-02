Unleash your Inner Celt at Scarborough Faire® ﻿May 6 & 7!

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (May 1, 2023): Scarborough Faire® (Scarborough Renaissance Festival®) invites you to unleash your inner Celt on May 6 and 7, 2023 for Celtic Weekend with special Celtic performances and tests of fortitude in a number of Celtic themed competitions!

The Bonnie Knees contest kicks off each day’s activities at the Royal Marquee at 12:00 noon. Visitors are invited to join in the hilarious competition of who has the “Bonniest” (best) knees. No pre-registration required. Children 12 & under can join in the fun of the age-old games of skill known as the Highland Games for the chance to win fun prizes. The Children’s Highland Games take place at 1:30 pm each day at the Royal Pavilion and no pre-registration is required. The rousing Tug-O-War competitions take place at 2:30 pm each day at the Maypole area. Visitors of all ages can just show up and join in the battle!

The Scottish Egg eating contest will round out each day’s contesting at 3:30 pm each day at the Sea Hag Stage. Contestants wishing to test their speed at eating these traditional Scottish favorites must register at the Exit Gate by 1:00 pm each day.

Scarborough Faire® (Scarborough Renaissance Festival®) brings in special entertainment specifically for Celtic Weekend as well. Enjoy the Victorian Fencing Society demonstrating the proficiencies of the Highland broadsword, broadsword, and targe (shield), and the Scottish dirk; Andrew McKee, the Irish Bard telling stories, playing music, and performing magic; The Passing Winds Ensemble performing Renaissance tunes; and on Sunday, May 7th, The Shandon O’Reagan School of Irish Dancers’ thrilling dancing prowess.

Every day for the remainder of the 2023 season (including on Celtic Weekend), the Celtic celebrations continue with the earthshaking drums, rockin’ guitars, Scottish bagpipes, and mile-a-minute banter of Celtic Legacy and the enticing Irish songs from Rover’s Way. Other limited engagement entertainment this weekend includes The Accidental Acrobats, Betttina Bawdeville (PG-16), The Inheritance, Lady Prudence, Midwife Crisis (PG-16), The Nature of Mercy, Rover’s Way, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, and Vince Conaway. Showtimes can be found at www.SRFestival.com

“The friendly competitions, the Celtic clans, and of course lots of kilts make Celtic Weekend one of the most beloved themed weekends at Scarborough Faire® (Scarborough Renaissance Festival®)” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications. “You also don’t want to miss the special Celtic themed entertainment that we are bringing in for this weekend only. It’s outstanding!”

Guest Artisans this weekend are Curiosities of Skin & Bone (5/6 – 5/14 only), Dancing Glass Studios (5/6 – 5/14 only), Masquerade Life Castings (5/6 – 5/14 only), and Snuggle Dragons. Make sure to check out the 17 new Artisans for 2023 as well!

Scarborough Faire® (Scarborough Renaissance Festival®) is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! The Festival runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 29, 2023. Enjoy full combat armored jousting, birds of prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, knighting ceremonies, a 90+ member performing company, and 20+ stages of extraordinary interactive entertainment. Explore the Artisan Marketplace’s 200 shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, and so much more!

Plus, there is food & drink fit for a king or queen with 5 food courts and 12 pubs & taverns at Scarborough Faire® (Scarborough Renaissance Festival®). Those 21+ with discerning pallets can partake in a beer or wine tasting event. The seating at the tastings is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a discount) at www.SRFestival.com

Tasting tickets are $35 each at the event in addition to Festival admission. This weekend’s themes are Beer Styles of The Celtic Isles and Wines of France.

Adults (21+) don’t miss out on the 2nd Annual Chocolate Sensations Tasting event on Chivalry Weekend, May 13th & 14th. Enjoy a tasting journey of discovering how delectable hand-crafted chocolates pair with select wine and beer. Tickets are selling fast, so get yours today at www.SRFestival.com.

Upcoming themed weekends are: Celebrating Chivalry Weekend & Mother’s Day (5/13 & 5/14), Legends of the Seas (5/20 & 5/21), and the Last Huzzah (5/27, 5/28, & 5/29). Special events surrounding these themes include costume contests, vow renewal ceremony, chivalry lessons, naval enlistment ceremony, and kids 12 & under free on Mother’s Day. Get all the details at www.SRFestival.com