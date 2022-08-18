TxDOT Public Hearing On Widening FM 1387 In Ellis County

28 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Public Hearing On August 30, 2022

PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO FARM TO MARKET (FM) ROAD 1387

From North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664

CSJ 1394-02-027

Ellis County, Texas

TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664 in Ellis County, Texas. All comments must be received on or before Thursday, September 15, 2022.

TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664 in Ellis County, Texas. The FM 1387 reconstruction project includes widening approximately 5.7 miles of FM 1387. The typical proposed right-of-way would be approximately 140 feet wide, with the minimum and maximum ROW width ranging from 120 feet to 300 feet, respectively. The proposed project involves the full reconstruction of the existing two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane urban roadway (ultimately six lanes) with turn lanes.

Two alternatives are being considered from Longbranch Road to FM 664, one to the north that follows the existing FM 1387 alignment, and one that extends east from Longbranch Road to FM 664 south of Legacy Estates. The proposed project passes through the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie in Ellis County, TX.

Depending on the configuration of the proposed roadway and the selected alternative, the proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require the acquisition of new ROW on both sides of FM 1387 along the length of the corridor and potentially displace ten residences along the FM 1387 corridor, west of Longbranch Road.

The FM 1387 reconstruction project includes widening approximately 5.7 miles of FM 1387. The typical proposed right-of-way (ROW) would be approximately 140 feet wide, with the minimum and maximum ROW width ranging from 120 feet to 300 feet, respectively. The proposed project involves the full reconstruction of the existing two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane urban roadway (ultimately six lanes) with turn lanes.

The proposed project passes through the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie in Ellis County, TX.

Depending on the configuration of the proposed roadway and the selected alternative, the proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require the acquisition of new ROW on both sides of FM 1387 along the length of the corridor and potentially displace ten residences along the FM 1387 corridor, west of Longbranch Road.

Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for those displaced and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right-of-way acquisition and construction, can be obtained from the TxDOT district office by calling (214) 320-6675 or visiting the project website.

The proposed project would involve construction in wetlands. The proposed project would involve an action in a floodplain.

Any environmental documentation or studies, any maps, and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed project are on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Dallas District office at 4777 East Highway 80 Mesquite, Texas 75150. Project materials will also available online at on the project website beginning on August 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. These materials will also be available in hard copy form for review at the in-person public meeting option.

The virtual public meeting will be posted here on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and remain online through Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, 11:59 p.m. Please note, this is not a live event. The materials can be viewed at your convenience.

Additionally, TxDOT is providing an in-person meeting option for individuals who would like to participate in person instead of online. In-person attendees will be able to review the same materials and presentation as the online public meeting.

When:

Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. and remain online through Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

In-person Meeting

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Longbranch Community Baptist Church

200 Longbranch Road

Midlothian, TX 76065

(Open House format)

The in-person meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be an open house format where the public may come and go at their convenience. The virtual meeting can be viewed beginning on Tuesday, August 30 at 5:30 p.m. through Thursday, September 15 at 11:59 p.m. The virtual meeting will consist of a prerecorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components. The virtual public meeting is not a live event. If you do not have internet access, you may call (214) 320-6628 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions about the project and access project materials during the project development process.