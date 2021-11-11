Tuskegee Airman Recognized at Commemorative Air Force National Airbase

Facebook

Veterans Day Ceremony Marks the Official Opening of the National Aviation Education Center

This Veterans Day the Commemorative Air Force recognized retired Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee during the official opening of the organization’s National Aviation Education Center (NAEC)

At 101 years of age, Charles McGee is the oldest living member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, the all African-American military pilot group who fought during World War II as part of the 332d Fighter Group. In his more than 30 years of service, McGee flew a total of 409 combat missions in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, one of the highest by any Air Force fighter pilot in history.

The NAEC unveiled the Brig. Gen. Charles McGee and the Don Hinz Theater, which educates the public about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

Commemorative Air Force

Founded in 1957, the Commemorative Air Force has amassed more than 170 World War II aircraft – the largest collection of vintage military warbirds in the world. Through the work of more than 11,000 volunteers across 83 units, the CAF’s educational outreach programs reach an estimated 20 million Americans each year, providing unique, compelling hands-on access to history. For more information about the Commemorative Air Force, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.

The Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center (NAEC), located at the Dallas Executive Airport, provides hands-on learning opportunities and activities for all ages. Our mission is to Honor the Past, Empower the Future. Visit us to be inspired by aviation and history while developing leadership and 21st century job skills. No matter the career, strong skills in communication, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and citizenship will help individuals of all ages be more successful.

The NAEC is the flagship of the American Airpower Heritage Museum (AAHM), an affiliate of the Commemorative Air Force. The Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center was named in honor of Henry Tippie, a World War II veteran.