Date Night At Checkered Past Winery

My husband and I enjoyed a magical evening Saturday with Wine & Magic, Trigg Watson’s popular magic show at Checkered Past Winery. Not only did we see a fantastic show, I may have accidentally found my new calling!

Trigg brought me up on stage to serve as his Magician’s assistant. I must have done all right, since the audience kept clapping for us. Of course, I realize the applause was primarily because Watson’s sleight-of-hand magic tricks were so enthralling. But it was still fun to bask in his spotlight for my very own 15 minutes of fame.

Trigg Watson belongs to a new breed of magician, one who prefers using his iPad instead of a deck of cards as a prop. Although Trigg actually uses both items to work his magic. Originally from Australia, Trigg’s quick-witted illusions and offbeat humor make him very accessible and appealing. He has a way of connecting with everyone in the audience that makes each one feel special.

Trigg Watson Wins Awards

Watson has appeared on POP TV’s reality magic show “Don’t Blink,” Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us,” and CW’s “Masters of Illusion.” He was named the 2013 Dallas Performing Artist of the Year and 2015 Dallas Magician of the Year. He is a two-time winner of the Texas Association of Magicians contest.

The award-winning magician has been filming a TV show in Los Angeles. Due to Watson’s busy fall schedule, we caught a one-night-only show Saturday. He is returning to Checkered Past Winery for several more shows October 5 and 6. I strongly suggest you make reservations now to catch this highly entertaining magic show.

Single tickets to Wine & Magic are $20. VIP tickets are $80 for four people, and include reserved seating plus a complimentary appetizer for the table.

Delicious Flatbread Pizzas

Delicious flatbread pizzas, tapas, and other food and beverages are available for purchase during the show. I really liked my vegetarian pizza, while Durhl enjoyed his double meat version. I ordered a glass of Malbec, made by Checkered Past’s winemaker and co-owner Sandro DiSanto, that was perfect with my pizza. Sandro said this Malbec is one of his best-sellers; making it hard to keep in stock.

Service was choreographed perfection, as the waitresses weaved in and out of closely crowded tables to fill orders. Checkered Past Winery offers an array of Italian foods including charcuterie boards, flatbreads, and delicious spreads. The urban Dallas wine pub in the historic South Side building (1409 South Lamar Street Suite 008) features Texas wines, locally brewed beer, and the best wines from other regions.

Co-founder Sandro DiSanto is a first generation American whose grandfathers both made wine in Sicily. His brother-in-law Scott Relyea co-founded and designed the Mods and Rockers pub, Checkered Past Winery, in 2015. Carolynne Chancellor joined them as owner and grows wine grapes in East Texas. Visit checkeredpastwinery.com for more information.

