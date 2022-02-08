Treat Your Sweetie To A Red Velvet Cake Blizzard® Treat at DQ

Facebook

Limited Edition Red Velvet Cake Available While Supplies Last in February

BEDFORD, Texas (February 8, 2022) – No matter your relationship status on Valentine’s Day, you should still treat yourself to something special. February brings a special sweet treat for the valentine in your life with the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard® Treat at participating DQ® restaurants in Texas. Blended with red velvet cake pieces and silky cream cheese icing, the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat is one to love and shared with a special Valentine. DQ restaurants in Texas will serve up this buttery, tangy, velvety masterpiece throughout February.

The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat only is available in February while supplies last at your nearest DQ® restaurant in Texas. Blizzard Treats come in mini, small, medium, and large sizes.

Be sure to check out all “The Best Treats & Eats in Texas” in the DQ Texas mobile app. Rewards for being a loyal DQ Fan in Texas are earned and redeemed within the DQ Texas mobile app. DQ restaurants in Texas continue to serve their full menu via drive-thru windows, pick-up, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available.

For 75 years, DQ® restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. Fans can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas.

The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.