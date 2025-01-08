Trash Collection Impacted By Winter Weather January 9 2025

Facebook

Arlington NO TRASH on 1/9/25

Due to the severe winter weather forecast and expected icy road conditions, Republic Services has announced it will only collect residential, commercial, and industrial garbage carts and containers in Arlington on Thursday, Jan. 9. This change in service is designed to allow drivers to safely finish their routes earlier in the day before street conditions are expected to deteriorate.

Residential recycling and bulk garbage will not occur on Thursday, Jan. 9: https://bit.ly/4jaYiZi

DeSoto NO TRASH COLLECTION on 1/9/25

Due to anticipated weather conditions, Republic Services will not be running residential trash pick-up tomorrow, Thursday, January 9, 2025. They will assess the weather conditions tomorrow and provide an update regarding Friday’s trash service.

Stay informed by checking our website Winter Storm Hub for updates, city closures and resources at www.desototexas.gov/weather.

Duncanville NO TRASH COLLECTION on 1/9/25

Due to inclement weather, Republic Services will not run residential routes on Thursday, January 9, 2025, as a precautionary measure. Thursday’s routes will be collected on the next scheduled collection day, Monday, January 13, 2025.

Grand Prairie NO TRASH Collection on 1/9/25

There will be no residential garbage or recycling collection on Thursday, January 9. Commercial and industrial garbage collection will take place in the morning, and the Landfill will close at 11 a.m. that day.