Today we remain warm, but the cold front is only a day away!

Today we’ll warm up to the mid 80’s with gusty south winds. A bit of drizzle is possible this morning, but not widespread rain. Tonight we’ll drop to around 70°, and then tomorrow we should only warm into the low 80’s before the cold front arrives around midday and shifts breezy winds back to the north. There won’t be any rain associated with this front, but we will get cooler temps.

We will spend this weekend in the 70’s, and overnight lows Sunday night should drop into the upper 40’s! Monday and Tuesday we’ll remain in the low-mid 70’s, with lows in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. It looks like our next chance of rain could arrive mid-late week next week, so stay tuned for updates on that.