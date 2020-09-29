Tickets On Sale Now for North Texas’ First Drive-In Air Show

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Return Oct. 17-18 for Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (Sept. 29, 2020) – The renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will soar through the North Texas skies at the 30th Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Oct. 17-18 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport. A limited number of parking tickets are available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis now at AllianceAirShow.com. There will be no parking tickets sold onsite. Parking lots are currently scheduled to open at 10 a.m., and performances begin around 11:30 a.m., times subject to change.

This first-class air show, named first among “Best Air Shows” in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, also includes the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, All Veteran Parachute Team, Bell 407 GXi, Michael Goulian and demo teams from our Air Forces finest: A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster III, F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II. The drive-in experience will allow families to picnic outside next to their vehicles. It will not include static displays, exhibitors, kids’ inflatables, paid seating areas or chalets.

Family Fun With Parade And Picnic Like Setting

“We are thrilled to welcome back the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to Alliance and have them perform at North Texas’ first drive-in air show experience,” said Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by Hillwood. “In addition to the jaw-dropping aerial performances, we’re focused on creating a family-fun and engaging environment that guests can only experience at the air show, including a free swag bag, parade and picnic-like setting.”

With health and safety as the top priority, social distancing standards and additional protocols will be in place. Each vehicle will be appropriately separated – with one space for the vehicle and the adjoining space for guests to sit safely and picnic. Guests still will be able to photograph, see and feel the heart-thumping roar of the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other best-in-class performers. Additional information on the drive-in experience and plans , to keep you and your family safe, including what will and will not be allowed, will be available at AllianceAirShow.com.

Alliance Air Productions continues to monitor updates relevant to the area. If local, state, federal, military, or FAA entities determine that Alliance Air Productions can’t host a 2020 air show due to matters that are COVID-19 related, advance ticket purchases will be refunded.

Since 2006, more than $760,000 has been distributed to more than 70 nonprofit organizations. This year’s proceeds will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

