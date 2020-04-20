The Great Texas Beer Run, Drink Local

Texas has some of the best craft brewers around and this weekend they want your support. With craft breweries feeling the crunch due to bars being closed and people staying home, the future is worrisome for most if not all. This weekend Texas Craft Brewers Guild encourages Texans to make “The Great Texas Beer Run.”

Texas Craft Brewers Guild Facebook Page shared:

It’s never been more important to Support Local. This weekend April 23-26, join us in getting off the couch, putting on your mask, and making the Great Texas Beer Run to restock your fridge with beer-to-go from small and independent Texas breweries! Check out your local breweries’ websites/social media for information on call-in or online ordering and curbside pickup.

Want to support Texas craft brewers from home? Make it a “virtual beer run” and pick up some merch or a gift card from your favorite local brewery’s website or a site like localsupportcard.com.

Special shoutout to our friends at Guerilla Suit for collaborating with us on this project and developing these fun graphics. We’ll be sharing more all week as we get ready to start our engines

According to a survey earlier this month by the Brewers Association, 46% of craft breweries say they may be force to close within three months.



Save

When this is over and we feel safe reentering the world, many of us will want to meet up with friends. We look forward to sharing pandemic stories over our favorite cold craft beer. But in the meantime, we need to support our local breweries by buying brews for curbside pickup or buying merchandise. Both craft beer and t-shirts/hats/koozies are great for gift baskets. Make your neighbor a “quarantine gift basket” or surprise them with some beers for date night.

Check with your favorite Texas craft brewery to see if they are participating in curbside pickup this weekend.

Save

Comments

comments