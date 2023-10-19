The City of Lancaster Seeks Resident Input to Guide City Development

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Lancaster – Gap Strategies is facilitating a comprehensive land use update with the goal to create a long range plan for the city that includes input from all stakeholders, especially Lancaster residents.

In early August, a community survey was conducted by Gap Strategies primarily online with paper copies and in-person outreach that totaled in 1,181 survey respondents. The survey was the first method of gaining public input from citizens about their thoughts on living in the city and how they would like to see Lancaster improve in the future. The survey provided the initial areas of focus for the Comprehensive Plan.

The comprehensive land use plan is the guiding document that establishes the pattern for development within the city. The Lancaster comprehensive plan was last updated in 2016 and while industry standards establish this as a 10-year plan, the explosive growth experienced within the community spurred a new update to the visions guiding document.

Residents are encouraged to participate in an Open House meeting to share input on what they love about their city and how they would like to see Lancaster in the future on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Grand Hall located inside the Lancaster Recreation Center at 1700 Veterans Memorial Parkway Lancaster, TX 75134.