The Cayman Islands Dept. of Tourism Makes a Cool Splash in Sizzling Dallas With FREE Frozen Treats

More Than Just Treats, A Giveaway to Celebrate Cooler Cayman Temps
With these record-breaking temps in DFW, ice cream is a perfect treat to distract you from the brutal heat. This weekend, August 25-27, The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) invites Texans for a chance to cool down. They will have a Cayman Islands ice cream truck that will be cruising the streets of the Dallas area, handing out FREE tropical treats. The CIDOT is helping consumers beat the heat and reminding everyone that it’s cooler in the Cayman Islands.
There’s never been a better time to plan a refreshing getaway to the delicious Caribbean destination than now – especially with frequent nonstop flights to the destination from DFW. Those who stop by the truck will also have a chance to win a free trip to the Cayman Islands. Wouldn’t it be amazing to escape to the Islands and enjoy some conch stew, jerk chicken and some amazing scuba diving?
The Cool Down truck will be treating consumers to a sweet treat throughout the weekend, stopping in several hot spots below:
Friday, August 25
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Bass Pro – 5001 Bass Pro Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Saturday, August 26
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Buddy Love Boutique – 4422 Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
1:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Highland Park Village – 47 Highland Park Village, Dallas TX 75205
Sunday, August 27
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: PGA and Omni Hotel – 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM: The Star in Frisco – 1 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034
3:45 PM – 5:00PM: FC Dallas Soccer Fields – 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco, TX 75033