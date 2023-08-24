The Cayman Islands Dept. of Tourism Makes a Cool Splash in Sizzling Dallas With FREE Frozen Treats

Kristin Barclay
Cayman Islands ice cream truck
Photo credit Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

More Than Just Treats, A Giveaway to Celebrate Cooler Cayman Temps

With these record-breaking temps in DFW, ice cream is a perfect treat to distract you from the brutal heat. This weekend, August 25-27, The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) invites Texans for a chance to cool down. They will have a Cayman Islands ice cream truck that will be cruising the streets of the Dallas area, handing out FREE tropical treats. The CIDOT is helping consumers beat the heat and reminding everyone that it’s cooler in the Cayman Islands.

There’s never been a better time to plan a refreshing getaway to the delicious Caribbean destination than now – especially with frequent nonstop flights to the destination from DFW. Those who stop by the truck will also have a chance to win a free trip to the Cayman Islands. Wouldn’t it be amazing to escape to the Islands and enjoy some conch stew, jerk chicken and some amazing scuba diving?

The Cool Down truck will be treating consumers to a sweet treat throughout the weekend, stopping in several hot spots below:

 

Friday, August 25

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Bass Pro – 5001 Bass Pro Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Saturday, August 26

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Buddy Love Boutique – 4422 Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75225
1:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Highland Park Village – 47 Highland Park Village, Dallas TX 75205

Sunday, August 27

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: PGA and Omni Hotel – 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM: The Star in Frisco – 1 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034
3:45 PM – 5:00PM: FC Dallas Soccer Fields – 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco, TX 75033

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
