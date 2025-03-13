THE CAROLINA REAPER TACO BRINGS THE HEAT FOR A LIMITED TIME AT DQ RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
tacos

DALLAS – FORT WORTH, Texas (March 11, 2025) – Texans, get ready to feel the heat. Back by popular demand, the Carolina Reaper Taco® returns to DQ® restaurants in Texas from March 17 to April 27 – bringing the fire for a limited time. The Carolina Reaper Taco is so hot, it can only be found in Texas, while supplies last at participating DQ restaurants in Texas.

Each taco starts with a crispy corn shell filled with Carolina Reaper-infused Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes. The zesty tacos are topped off with a cool cilantro lime crema sauce to complete the legendary flavor of the Carolina Reaper Taco.

The bold flavors on a Texas classic delivers a one-two punch of fiery heat and mouthwatering flavor. With the intense heat of the Texas sun combined with the searing electric energy of a lightning storm over the Great Plains, the Carolina Reaper Taco® delivers a powerful punch.

Dare to take on the heat? Try the Carolina Reaper Taco before it disappears – and then cool things down with your favorite Blizzard® Treat, classic shake, or the iconic Dilly® Bar.

Fans can always enjoy the classic Texas T-Brand Tacos® throughout the year – beloved for their perfect balance of seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and shredded cheese, all wrapped in a crunchy corn shell. A go-to favorite for Texans, these legendary tacos have been satisfying cravings for generations.

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.

Previous articleTanger Outlets Fort Worth to Host Spring Fun Fest, March 22
Next articleHop Into Easter Fun at Omni PGA Frisco’s Easter Eggstravaganza
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.