THE CAROLINA REAPER TACO BRINGS THE HEAT FOR A LIMITED TIME AT DQ RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS

DALLAS – FORT WORTH, Texas (March 11, 2025) – Texans, get ready to feel the heat. Back by popular demand, the Carolina Reaper Taco® returns to DQ® restaurants in Texas from March 17 to April 27 – bringing the fire for a limited time. The Carolina Reaper Taco is so hot, it can only be found in Texas, while supplies last at participating DQ restaurants in Texas.

Each taco starts with a crispy corn shell filled with Carolina Reaper-infused Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes. The zesty tacos are topped off with a cool cilantro lime crema sauce to complete the legendary flavor of the Carolina Reaper Taco.

The bold flavors on a Texas classic delivers a one-two punch of fiery heat and mouthwatering flavor. With the intense heat of the Texas sun combined with the searing electric energy of a lightning storm over the Great Plains, the Carolina Reaper Taco® delivers a powerful punch.

Dare to take on the heat? Try the Carolina Reaper Taco before it disappears – and then cool things down with your favorite Blizzard® Treat, classic shake, or the iconic Dilly® Bar.

Fans can always enjoy the classic Texas T-Brand Tacos® throughout the year – beloved for their perfect balance of seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and shredded cheese, all wrapped in a crunchy corn shell. A go-to favorite for Texans, these legendary tacos have been satisfying cravings for generations.

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.