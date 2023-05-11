Facebook

The all-new 2024 Ford Ranger® Raptor®, the most powerful and high-performance, off-road capable Ranger ever, is designed and engineered by Ford Performance to take off-road capability to the next level among midsize trucks

DEARBORN, Mich., May 10, 2023 – The wait is over; the all-new 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is coming to North America. Raptor is based on a proven legacy of performance and built with uncompromised suspension design, power, purposeful technology, and rugged styling. Ranger Raptor is fully prepared to take on the most demanding terrain its extreme adventure-seeking customers can find.

“Ranger Raptor is the high-performance off-road truck so many customers have been begging for. It’s right-sized for tight trails and daily life, can carry lots of gear, and is a blast to drive flat out,” said Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer. “Ranger Raptor is fast, comfortable, and packed with top-shelf, purposeful technology that’s designed to perform. This is the baddest Ranger we’ve ever made.”

Confident Suspension, Purposeful Tech

The heart of every Raptor is its suspension. Ranger Raptor starts with a purpose-built suspension that includes lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms and a long-travel rear suspension with a Watts linkage and trailing arms for control and confidence in off-road conditions.

Ranger Raptor’s next-generation FOX™ 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks are coil-overs at the front and piggyback reservoirs at the rear and filled with Teflon™-infused oil to reduce friction and heat build-up for uninterrupted performance all day long.

Ranger Raptor is built on a beefy foundation, taking Ranger’s fully boxed frame up a notch by reinforcing the front frame rails, front shock towers, rear shock brackets, suspension mounting points, and other key areas so Ranger Raptor can handle more punishing off-road conditions.***

The FOX™ Live Valve Internal Bypass system changes damping performance based on Ranger Raptor’s Drive Modes. The modes include Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Baja, all developed to provide better on-road comfort, off-road control, capability and ride quality at high and low speeds.

Each selectable drive mode appropriately adjusts the tuning of the engine, transmission, ABS calibration, traction control, steering, throttle response and even the instrument cluster and touch screen look and information. The active valve exhaust system can also be tuned to several modes including Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja settings. Ranger Raptor also comes with Trail Control™ so drivers can navigate tricky spots while the truck manages the throttle and brakes.

Powertrain Fit for a Class of One

An amazing suspension deserves to be backed by a matching level of power. The Ford Performance tuned twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost® V6 produces 430 lb.-ft. of torque and best-in-class maximum available 405 horsepower,** the most powerful Ranger ever built for increased performance on gravel, dirt, mud and sand.

Beginning with a compacted graphite-iron cylinder block, the engine utilizes a race-bred anti turbo-lag system to enable boost on demand in Baja mode. It keeps the turbochargers spinning for up to three seconds after the driver backs off the throttle, so acceleration is there while exiting corners. Bolted to that EcoBoost engine is a class-exclusive 10-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission* mated to an advanced four-wheel drive system with a new electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case combined with front and rear locking differentials.

Designed for Purpose

Each Ranger Raptor design element has a purpose. Confident, modern styling starts with LED projector headlights to light up the night flanked by C-clamp signature lighting. Bold F-O-R-D lettering on the grille sits above an all-steel bumper with integrated, frame-mounted front and rear tow hooks and LED taillights that provide a signature C-clamp link to the front. Flared fenders with functional fender vents house aggressive 33-inch BFGoodrich® all-terrain KO3® tires on 17-inch wheels that can be mounted to optional beadlock capable wheels with available bead locks for running extra low tire pressures in sand and rocky conditions.

Ranger Raptor also sports serious underbody protection. The thick front bash plate is made of high-strength steel and is complemented by dedicated engine, transfer case and fuel tank shields. Ranger Raptor also features an all-new exterior color – Shelter Green.

The Raptor’s cab is built for performance, with a sport steering wheel including cast magnesium alloy paddle shifters for quick transmission control and a signature Raptor centering mark in a Code Orange color. Six overhead upfitter switches mounted in the overhead console simplify powering off-road hardware. Unique Ford Performance front seats are supportive, with extra bolstering to hold drivers in place during high-speed cornering. The rest of the cab includes premium materials trimmed in Code Orange.

Ranger Raptor connects the driver to adventure with features like a 360-Degree Camera and Front View Camera to assist in off-roading, Zone Lighting to light up the night in remote locations, and class-exclusive* Pro Trailer Backup Assist† to help back up boats and campers at the kinds of remote locations Raptors are built to reach. Even far out there, drivers want to be informed and connected, so Raptor comes with a high-resolution 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch center touchscreen running SYNC® 4A, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ wireless smartphone connectivity††. Finally, if the active exhaust doesn’t provide enough auditory stimulation, there’s a Bang & Olufsen® sound system to pump out your favorite soundtracks.

The Ford Raptor family spans across its truck and SUV portfolio. F-150 Raptor, F-150 Raptor R, Bronco Raptor, and now Ranger Raptor are all built for the passionate performance enthusiast who wants a truck to tackle their biggest adventures. A pre-production 2023 Ranger Raptor even proved its mettle by winning the stock midclass category of the Baja 1000, completing the course in 26 hours and 21 minutes. And then it drove home, almost 200 miles from the finish line to California.

The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor will be proudly assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan††† with orders beginning later this month and availability late this summer. Visit Ford.com/RangerReady for more details and information.

*Class is Midsize Pickups

**Max. 405 horsepower based on 3.0L EcoBoost® engine. Class is Midsize Pickups. Horsepower and torque ratings based on premium fuel per SAE J1349® standard. Your results may vary. Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be

achieved simultaneously.

*** Always consult the Owner’s Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear.

†Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner’s Manual for details and limitations.

††Requires phone with active data service and compatible software. SYNC® 4A does not control 3rd party products while in use. 3rd Parties are solely responsible for their respective functionality.

†††Assembled in the USA with domestic and foreign parts.

Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries

Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC

BANG & OLUFSEN® AND B&O™ are trademarks of Bang & Olufsen Group. Licensed by Harman Becker Automotive Systems Manufacturing Kft. All Rights reserved