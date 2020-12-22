Teacher Nails Star Wars’ ‘The Mandalorian’ Theme Song On Piano

“Harmony’s Got Talent” Talent Show

[SAN ANTONIO] – A San Antonio teacher recently shared with students a video of herself playing the theme song to Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” on piano, and you don’t have to be a “Star Wars” fan to realize the force is definitely strong with this one.

Christina Denton, a sixth-grade social studies teacher from Harmony School of Innovation-San Antonio, shared the video with students prior to the end of the fall semester as a way to encourage them to share their own talents during the school’s “Harmony’s Got Talent” talent show.

Voting on the school’s top talents continue through January 11.

Now in its second season on Disney+, “The Mandalorian” is set in the “Star Wars” universe and stars Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, a renegade bounty hunter sworn to protect the mysterious Grogu (aka “Baby Yoda”). The show is a spinoff of-sorts of the cult-favorite “Star Wars” character Boba Fett. Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who made the role and iconic helmet famous, died Thursday at the age 75 in a London hospital.

“The Mandalorian’s” moody and melodically-complex theme song was scored by Ludwig Göransson, who won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series for the tune.

Harmony School of Innovation-San Antonio is a PreK-Grade 8 school located in the city’s northeast side, and is a part of Harmony Public Schools’ “A” Rated San Antonio District. The school’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for free enrollment for both the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school year.

