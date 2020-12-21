Tarrant County Reports 1,494 New Cases, 265 COVID Deaths

Unfortunately, the 265 deaths is not a typo, but a real number, as Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reports 265 COVID-19 deaths today. However, they did provide an explanation with a breakdown of the deaths by city and age.

At the end of July, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) switched their methodology of reporting COVID-19 deaths to report them based on the cause of death listed on the death certificate. As Tarrant County did not immediately have access to death certificate information, death reporting in Tarrant County continued to be based upon death notification provided by healthcare providers. This change requires jurisdictional and COVID disease status verification.

In November, Tarrant County began receiving vital records data from DSHS and initiated the process of reconciling it against both reported deaths and reported COVID-19 cases. Of the nearly 1000 records reviewed, 265 deaths had not been previously reported directly to Tarrant County Public Health. These deaths occurred from April through November 2020. Because of these previously unreported deaths, there is a need for TCPH to adjust the data it has reported to reflect the additional deaths that have occurred. We will reflect the information on our dashboard using the date of death as is customary in reporting out of death data.

The deceased were from:

Arlington: 44

Four women in their 90s

Six women in their 80s

Eight women in their 70s

One woman in her 60s

One woman in her 50s

Two men in their 90s

Six men in their 80s

Seven men in their 70s

Five men in their 60s

One man in his 50s

Two men in their 40s

One man in his 30s

Azle: 7

Two women in their 90s

Two women in their 80s

One man in his 80s

Two men in their 70s

Bedford: 11

One woman in her 90s

Three women in their 80s

Three men in their 80s

One woman in her 70s

Two women in their 60s

One woman in her 30s

Benbrook: 6

One woman in her 80s

Two men in their 80s

One woman in her 70s

Two men in their 60s

Blue Mound: 1

One man in his 60s

Colleyville: 3

One man in his 80s

One woman in her 80s

One man in his 70s

Crowley: 3

Two men in their 70s

One man in his 50s

Euless: 12

One woman who exceeded 100

One man in his 90s

One woman in their 80s

Two men in their 80s

Two men in their 70s

One woman in her 60s

Two men in their 60s

One woman in her 50s

One man in his 30s

Everman: 1

One woman in her 60s

Flower Mound: 1

One woman in her 80s

Forrest Hill: 2

One woman in her 60s

One man in his 40s

Fort Worth: 97

Six women in their 90s

Four men in their 90s

Seven men in their 80s

Ten women in their 80s

Nine women in their 70s

16 men in their 70s

12 men in their 60s

Nine women in their 60s

Seven women in their 50s

Three men in their 50s

Six women in their 40s

Four men in their 40s

One woman in her 30s

Two men in their 30s

One man in his 20s

Grand Prairie: 1

One woman in her 60s

Grapevine: 8

One woman in her 80s

One man in her 80s

One woman in her 70s

Two men in their 70s

One man in his 60s

One man in his 50s

One woman in her 50s

Haltom City: 2

One man in his 80s

One man in his 70s

Hurst: 6

Two women in their 80s

One man in his 70s

Three women in their 60s

Keller: 13

Six women in their 80s

Four men in their 80s

One woman in her 70s

One man in his 70s

One man in his 60s

Lake Worth:2

One woman in her 40s

One woman in her 80s

Mansfield: 11

One woman in her 90s

One woman in her 80s

One man in his 80s

Two women in their 70s

Four men in their 70s

One man in his 60s

One man in his 50s

North Richland Hills: 9

One woman in her 90s

Three men in their 90s

Two women in their 70s

One man in his 70s

One man in his 60s

One man in his 50s

Pantego: 1

One man in his 70s

Richland Hills: 5

One man in his 80s

Two women in their 70s

One man in his 50s

One man in his 40s

Saginaw: 5

One woman in her 80s

Two men in their 80s

Two men in their 50s

Sansom Park: 3

One woman in her 70s

One woman in her 60s

One woman in her 40s

Southlake: 1

One man in his 90s

Unincorporated Tarrant County: 2

One man in his 80s

One woman in her 60s

Unknown: 2

One man in his 80s

One man in his 50s

Watauga: 3

One woman in her 90s

One man in his 70s

One woman in her 30s

White Settlement: 3

One man in his 80s

One man in his 50s

One woman in her 40s

All but 25 had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 1,362 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 97,349 people have recovered.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

