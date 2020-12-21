Tarrant County Reports 1,494 New Cases, 265 COVID Deaths

Unfortunately, the 265 deaths is not a typo, but a real number, as Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) reports 265 COVID-19 deaths today. However, they did provide an explanation with a breakdown of the deaths by city and age.
At the end of July, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) switched their methodology of reporting COVID-19 deaths to report them based on the cause of death listed on the death certificate. As Tarrant County did not immediately have access to death certificate information, death reporting in Tarrant County continued to be based upon death notification provided by healthcare providers. This change requires jurisdictional and COVID disease status verification.
In November, Tarrant County began receiving vital records data from DSHS and initiated the process of reconciling it against both reported deaths and reported COVID-19 cases. Of the nearly 1000 records reviewed, 265 deaths had not been previously reported directly to Tarrant County Public Health. These deaths occurred from April through November 2020. Because of these previously unreported deaths, there is a need for TCPH to adjust the data it has reported to reflect the additional deaths that have occurred. We will reflect the information on our dashboard using the date of death as is customary in reporting out of death data.
The deceased were from:
Arlington: 44
Four women in their 90s
Six women in their 80s
Eight women in their 70s
One woman in her 60s
One woman in her 50s
Two men in their 90s
Six men in their 80s
Seven men in their 70s
Five men in their 60s
One man in his 50s
Two men in their 40s
One man in his 30s
Azle: 7
Two women in their 90s
Two women in their 80s
One man in his 80s
Two men in their 70s
Bedford: 11
One woman in her 90s
Three women in their 80s
Three men in their 80s
One woman in her 70s
Two women in their 60s
One woman in her 30s
Benbrook: 6
One woman in her 80s
Two men in their 80s
One woman in her 70s
Two men in their 60s
Blue Mound: 1
One man in his 60s
Colleyville: 3
One man in his 80s
One woman in her 80s
One man in his 70s
Crowley: 3
Two men in their 70s
One man in his 50s
Euless: 12
One woman who exceeded 100
One man in his 90s
One woman in their 80s
Two men in their 80s
Two men in their 70s
One woman in her 60s
Two men in their 60s
One woman in her 50s
One man in his 30s
Everman: 1
One woman in her 60s
Flower Mound: 1
One woman in her 80s
Forrest Hill: 2
One woman in her 60s
One man in his 40s
Fort Worth: 97
Six women in their 90s
Four men in their 90s
Seven men in their 80s
Ten women in their 80s
Nine women in their 70s
16 men in their 70s
12 men in their 60s
Nine women in their 60s
Seven women in their 50s
Three men in their 50s
Six women in their 40s
Four men in their 40s
One woman in her 30s
Two men in their 30s
One man in his 20s
Grand Prairie: 1
One woman in her 60s
Grapevine: 8
One woman in her 80s
One man in her 80s
One woman in her 70s
Two men in their 70s
One man in his 60s
One man in his 50s
One woman in her 50s
Haltom City: 2
One man in his 80s
One man in his 70s
Hurst: 6
Two women in their 80s
One man in his 70s
Three women in their 60s
Keller: 13
Six women in their 80s
Four men in their 80s
One woman in her 70s
One man in his 70s
One man in his 60s
Lake Worth:2
One woman in her 40s
One woman in her 80s
Mansfield: 11
One woman in her 90s
One woman in her 80s
One man in his 80s
Two women in their 70s
Four men in their 70s
One man in his 60s
One man in his 50s
North Richland Hills: 9
One woman in her 90s
Three men in their 90s
Two women in their 70s
One man in his 70s
One man in his 60s
One man in his 50s
Pantego: 1
One man in his 70s
Richland Hills: 5
One man in his 80s
Two women in their 70s
One man in his 50s
One man in his 40s
Saginaw: 5
One woman in her 80s
Two men in their 80s
Two men in their 50s
Sansom Park: 3
One woman in her 70s
One woman in her 60s
One woman in her 40s
Southlake: 1
One man in his 90s
Unincorporated Tarrant County: 2
One man in his 80s
One woman in her 60s
Unknown: 2
One man in his 80s
One man in his 50s
Watauga: 3
One woman in her 90s
One man in his 70s
One woman in her 30s
White Settlement: 3
One man in his 80s
One man in his 50s
One woman in her 40s
All but 25 had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 1,362 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 97,349 people have recovered.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.