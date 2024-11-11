TEA Releases Final 2023-2024 Financial Accountability Ratings

Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released final financial accountability ratings for Texas public school systems, with 83 percent earning an ‘A’ or Superior Achievement rating for the 2023-2024 school year. These school systems reflect a continued commitment to effective financial management practices so that they can best serve students.

The School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST), established by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001, drives school systems to enhance financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes. The ratings are based on annual financial reports submitted by school systems to TEA for the 2023 fiscal year. The reports are subsequently reviewed by the agency and a rating is assigned.

Each school systems receives a letter grade (A, B, C, or F) in the financial accountability ratings, along with a coinciding financial management rating: Superior Achievement, Above Standard Achievement, Meets Standard Achievement, or Substandard Achievement.

Final FIRST ratings for the 2023-2024 school year are as follows:

Final Rating Districts Charter Schools Total Pct A – Superior Achievement 876 114 990 83% B – Above Standard Achievement 79 37 116 10% C – Meets Standard Achievement 50 15 65 5% F -Substandard Achievement 12 10 22 2% Total 1,017 176 1,193 100%

FIRST ratings are calculated using 21 financial indicators for both traditional school districts and public charter schools, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter school’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

There are critical indicators that result in an automatic F or Substandard Achievement rating should a school system fail in that specific category – regardless of their overall score. Final FIRST ratings for charter schools operated by a public institution of higher education (IHE) are assigned separately. IHEs are assigned either a Pass or Fail rating based on seven different indicators. For 2023-2024, all six charter schools operated by a public institution of higher education received a final FIRST rating of Pass.

All Texas public school systems are required to share their financial accountability ratings with parents and taxpayers at a public meeting to discuss the financial report.

For more information on FIRST ratings and to view 2023-2024 final ratings, please visit School FIRST web page for independent school districts or Charter FIRST web page for charter schools.