Tarrant County Homicide Suspect Nathan Spivey In Custody

January 20, 2022

Reference: Homicide Suspect – IN CUSTODY

Since this homicide occurred on Tuesday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement have been vigilantly searching for Spivey on foot, by air with the assistance for Fort Worth PD Air 1, and by following up on leads from the community. On

Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 4:15am Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputies located Nathan Spivey and took him in custody.

While patrolling a wooded stretch of the 12500 block of Oak Grove Rd. South in unincorporated Tarrant County, deputies observed Spivey crawling through a ditch. He was quickly arrested and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He was later cleared by medical staff and transported to Tarrant County Jail.

The search for this individual began on Tuesday, January 18th, after Tarrant County Deputies were dispatched to a fight in progress between two males in the 12800 block of Oak Grove Rd. South. Upon arrival, one male was laying on the ground in front of the residence who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was pronounced deceased upon arrival to the hospital. The 22-year-old white male suspect, Nathan Wayne Spivey, fled the scene on foot.

This homicide investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are immediately available.

Call TCSO Detective Michael Kline at 817-884-3352 if you have any information on this case.