Sweeney Todd Presented by Lyric Stage March 15-April 7

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” will be presented by Lyric Stage March 15-April 7. Lyric Stage is dedicated to the development and preservation of the musical. All performances will be presented at Lyric Stage’s new studio stage at 1170 Quaker Street in Dallas. Tickets are priced from $35 to $25 for students, available for purchase online at lyricstage.org/Sweeney.

The unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after 15 years of exile, Sweeney Todd vows revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. The musical has won numerous awards including eight Tony nominations (with two of those wins in 2023) when it was a finalist for Best Revival of a Musical.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage’s general manager, said, “This is Lyric’s second production in our new studio space, an intimate and immersive experience for audiences, putting them right in the heart of the theatre magic. Sweeney Todd is also the final production in Lyric’s show-stopping 30th anniversary season, crafted under the guidance of Executive Producer Catherine Carpenter Cox.”

Sweeney Todd Performance Schedule

Performance times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets start at $35, with student rush tickets available for $25 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. Tickets may be purchased online, at the door, or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

The Lyric Stage cast includes Jonah Munroe as Sweeney Todd; Mary Gilbreath Grim as Mrs. Lovett; Cameron Vargas as Anthony Hope; Isabella Zambrano as Johanna; and Ethan Rodriguez-Mullins as Tobias Ragg. Evan Faris as Judge Turpin; Anthony Ortega as The Beadle; Sarah Powell as the Beggar Woman; and Ryan Michael Friedman as Adolfo Pirelli are also featured.

The Ensemble for Sweeney Todd includes Madeleine Norton, Maya Hernandez-Pearson, Shane Duckett, Daniel Hernandez, Rowan Gilvie, Jayden Russell, Keith Warren; Kids Ensemble include Jessie Prince, Wyatt Hartz, and Joshua Brown.

Tony Award-winning Director Michael Serrecchia

Michael Serrecchia is the Director and Hans Grim serves as Music Director. Breianna Bairrington serves as Costume & Wigs Designer; Tricia Guenther serves as Costume & Wigs Assistant Designer; Scott Guenther serves as Production Designer and General Manager, and Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as Executive Producer.

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 with the mission of the development and preservation of the musical, a unique art form. In its thirty-year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit www.lyricstage.org