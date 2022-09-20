Summit Gym Grapevine Opens its Largest Rock-Climbing Facility in North Texas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Summit Climbing Yoga & Fitness Opens Largest Gym In Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas (September 6, 2022) – Summit Climbing Yoga & Fitness will open its newest and largest location in North Texas on October 1, 2022. Relocating to the new, larger venue, just a mile from the original location in Grapevine, will mark the company’s seventh facility across North Texas and Oklahoma.

The 36,000 square foot gym will serve as Summit’s largest to-date with over 13,000 square feet of rope climbing and over 6,000 square feet of bouldering. In addition, the 50-foot-high facility will include dedicated yoga and fitness studios, a full spectrum of cardio and weightlifting equipment and a variety of bouldering walls across two mezzanines. Summit is heightening this new and improved facility by expanding the space to three times its original footprint and twice as tall as the original Grapevine location.

Summit Gyms provides an all-inclusive climbing experience for everyone to gain and grow their skills — from beginner to expert climbers. With five locations across North Texas and two in Oklahoma, Summit strives to grow the climbing community by making the sport accessible and welcoming to everyone by fostering a deep sense of community across all seven facilities. One membership to Summit Gyms provides access to any location.

To celebrate its grand opening, Summit Grapevine is providing new customers with a limited-time promotion, available only during the grand opening weekend.

One Day Pass = One Month Membership. Summit Grapevine customers who purchase a one-day pass August 24 – September 24, 2022, will receive an automatic upgrade to a one-month membership. The promotion is ideal for new climbers or anyone looking for an exciting, indoor exercise activity this summer.

“We are excited for Grapevine to be the home of our largest gym to-date, allowing us to provide our long-time Summit members and new climbers with a Texas-sized climbing experience,” said Jason McKenzie, CEO, of Summit Gyms. “The DFW climbing community has grown significantly over the past 20 years, and our Summit gyms continue to bring innovative and challenging activities to enthusiastic climbers of all skill levels.”

Along with the grand opening of Summit Grapevine comes a new space for a variety of activities members enjoy. From competitions for the Summit community to events like trivia and movie nights, Summit offers much more than the average gym. In addition, Summit provides a robust youth program, with activities for all age groups. Join the expanding Summit community during the Grapevine Grand Opening and visit SummitGyms.com for more information.

About Summit Climbing, Yoga & Fitness

Founded in 2002, Summit Climbing, Yoga & Fitness has become a staple in the climbing community with seven locations across North Texas and Oklahoma. Summit is the premier gym for all things fitness. From extensive climbing walls to dedicated yoga and fitness studios, there’s something for everyone at Summit Gyms. The Summit mission is to provide an all-inclusive climbing experience that welcomes all ages, races, backgrounds, identities and income levels with fun and informative events bringing the community together and developing stronger climbers. To learn more, visit SummitGyms.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.