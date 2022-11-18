Hillside Village In Cedar Hill to Kick Off Season Saturday Free Event

Facebook

Village Lights November 19

Village Lights at Hillside Village kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy festive strolling characters, kid crafts, jolly photo props, and more! Kids won’t want to miss the fun of a 10ft “real” snow slide! Kids can explore the potential of a real snow slide, as they await Santa’s arrival. Then at 7:30 PM be dazzled when Santa flips the switch on the giant 34-foot turning the shopping center into an enchanting winter wonderland.

5:30 PM – Get in the holiday spirit with K104, holiday craft activities, 10ft. snow slide, face painters & festive entertainment!

7:30 PM – Be dazzled when Santa lights the tree and a glittery display of 100,000 lights synchronized to music kicks off the holidays at Hillside Village.

December 9 at Hillside Village

Join the Pajama Party at Santa’s Corner!🎄 ❄️ ☃️

🎁Friday, December 9, 6:00-8:00PM 📯

Before your annual visit with Santa, enjoy sweet treats, a coloring station, and more! Parents are invited to bring children to this free event in their favorite pajamas! *While supplies last.

Dec. 1– Holiday on the Hill annual tree lighting event, downtown, 1-5:30 p.m. There will be plenty of holiday kids’ activities and games, live performances, a ferris wheel, photos with Santa, festive photo ops, a trackless train, and the official lighting of the City of Cedar Hill tree.

Now through Dec. 24

Santa visits and photos, Hillside Village. Create new memories with special photos with Santa at Suite 406 near Razzoo’s.

Dec. 1-16

Letters to Santa. As part of Holiday on the Hill your letters to Santa will be delivered again this year. You can write and submit your letters in person at Holiday on the Hill on Dec. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Santa Letter Booth or fill one out at home, then drop it off at the special North Pole mailbox at the library by Dec. 16. The Santa Letter template is available online at cedarhilltx.com/holiday.

Dec. 3

Cedar Hill High School musical production of “It is the Annual Holiday Coffee House,” Hawkins Hall, 3 p.m. Come early for entertainment provided by the CHHS Orchestra and to purchase refreshments and other items.

Path of Lights & Christmas Village, NIA Cedar Hill Campus, 5:30-9:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event filled with thousands of Christmas lights, live music, the Christmas Choo-Choo, pictures with Santa, the Holiday Craft Bazar, and more.

